"This sounds heartbreakingly beautiful"— Internet reacts as Miley Cyrus previews upcoming song More To Lose

On May 1, 2025, Miley Cyrus shared a piano version of her upcoming song More To Lose in a post on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, she's seen near a piano in a black dress, singing lines from the song. She captioned the post:

"Sharing this song from the same place it was created… at the piano. xoMC More To Lose. Coming Soon."

The previewed track is from Cyrus' upcoming album, Something Beautiful, which will be released on May 30, 2025. The record contains 13 tracks on its standard version and was co-produced by Cyrus and Grammy-winning producer Shawn Everett. The album is a concept-driven visual project that combines music and film, with a narrative arc throughout, as reported by Cosmopolitan on April 18, 2025.

An X user commented on Miley's post,

"Oh this sounds heartbreakingly beautiful"

"Such a lovely song! I love your voice! Can't wait. Queen!! Lovely dress as well," another X user wrote.

"OMG Miley, this looks so emotional already! I love how you always pour your heart into your music, especially starting at the piano. Can't wait for 'More To Lose' and the whole Something Beautiful journey! #HealingVibes," a fan remarked.

Fans had mixed reactions to Miley Cyrus' piano preview of More To Lose, with most praising its emotional depth and her vocals, while a few expressed disinterest in the album's tone.

"THIS IS SICKENIIIIIING, I'M SO UNWELL," an X user said.

"Ahh This album seems boring, not interested," another X user remarked.

"Just so in awe of you and the talent that you possess. You're the greatest thing that I have consistently seen in my life. Cannot wait to hear this whole album. Thankyou for sharing such a beautiful piece of work miley . You're amazing," an X user wrote.

Miley Cyrus combines music and film with her upcoming visual album Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus has officially released three singles from the album Something Beautiful — Prelude and the title track Something Beautiful on March 31, 2025, followed by End of the World on April 13, 2025, as reported by Billboard. The track features introspective lyrics and marked a shift toward the more cinematic tone of her new era.

Miley Cyrus has not yet confirmed whether the album includes any guest features, but she revealed that her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, helped write and produce multiple tracks, including the title track, Something Beautiful. She described the collaboration as personal and inspiring, as stated by Cosmopolitan.

Alongside the music release, Something Beautiful also includes a full-length visual film. The project is set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York City, which runs from June 4 to June 15, 2025. The film was co-directed and co-written by Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, and produced by Panos Cosmatos, a known name in horror and experimental cinema, according to Billboard.

According to Cosmopolitan, this marks the first time Miley Cyrus has fully merged her music with film in this way. In a past interview, she described the film as "more experimental than anything she's ever done, but in a pop way."

In her cover story for Harper's Bazaar in November 2024, Miley Cyrus described Something Beautiful as "hypnotizing and glamorous." She explained that the album takes influence from Pink Floyd's The Wall, and explores themes of personal reflection and society's need for healing, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

"It's a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music," Miley Cyrus said, explaining that her goal was to create something immersive. She also joked, "My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture."

With Something Beautiful dropping on May 30, fans can expect additional teasers or singles in the coming weeks. The visual album's world premiere at Tribeca in early June will follow shortly after, but no streaming release date has been confirmed yet.

