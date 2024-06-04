"My fans kind of are my kids"— Miley Cyrus talks about the possibility of having children

In an interview with W Magazine, published on June 3, Miley Cyrus reveals why she's unsure of having kids, the Grammys, and her friendship with singer Beyoncé.

"I'm 31 now, and I still don't know if I want kids or not. I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way."

She went on to explain why she thinks of her fans as her kids,

"The word 'mother' is the most all-encompassing word. The mother can be RuPaul; the mother can be Beyoncé. Our fans call us mother."

The singer was married to actor Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, but the couple finalized their divorce in January 2020 without any kids. Currently, Miley has been dating Maxx Morando since 2021, and the couple has been spotted together at the Grammys.

"I love being an adult" says Miley Cyrus while explaining her uncertainty around parenthood

While explaining she feels uncertain about having kids in the interview, Miley Cyrus talks about her godmother, Dolly Parton, 78, who also doesn't have kids.

"I've heard Dolly say that too, because she didn't have kids."

Miley continued saying she is content with her life as an adult,

"I love being an adult. I have a rule that I don't look up or don't look down at anyone. I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are. I look at myself every day in the mirror and I say, 'I'm a woman.'"

In a 2019 interview with Elle, Miley Cyrus addressed the notion that society has toward women who don't want children,

"If you don't want children, people feel sorry for you, like you're cold, heartless birth who's not capable of love."

She also questioned why we are trained to put the people we love first.

Miley Cyrus also talked about her feelings on winning her debut Grammys for Record of the Year and Best Solo Performance for Flowers later in the interview. Miley expressed confusion about the measurement system at the Awards show.

The singer also commented on her recent collaboration with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter album for II Most Wanted.

"I wrote that song, like, two and a half years ago. My mom would always go, I love that song so much. So when Beyonce reached out to me about music, I thought of it right away because it really encompasses our relationship.

She also said writing a song for Beyoncé was a "dream come true."