"Hauntingly beautiful" — Fans laud Miley Cyrus' new single "More To Lose" 

Shortly after turning heads with her Met Gala appearance, Miley Cyrus released her new single More To Lose on May 9, 2025. She first previewed the song during a New York show on May 3 and dropped it with a black-and-white music video as part of her upcoming album Something Beautiful.

Ad

Attaching a snippet of the song and the music video on X, Miley tweeted the lyrics of the song:

"I stay, when the ecstacy is far away. I pray, that it’s coming round again. You say it, but I wish it wasn’t true. I knew someday that one would have to choose, I just thought we had more to lose. MORE TO LOSE. OUT NOW."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans of the Flowers singer quickly took to X to appreciate Miley's newly dropped single, wherein an X user praised the track, writing:

"Hauntingly beautiful. On repeat already. #MoreToLose"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Love this one. The feeling in the vocals is next level." an X user commented.

"THE VOCALS!!!! AHHH THAT WAS AMAZINGGG I LOVE YOU" another X user mentioned.

"Obsessed. You are killing it with this album. The production is soooo good!" an internet user stated.

"@MileyCyrus This is such a beautiful ballad. Your voice sounds so good. 🖤 I’m so excited for Something Beautiful." another internet user said.

Ad

Additionally, netizens also praised Miley's ballad, citing how it resonated with them:

"the best voice of our generation and TRULY one of your best songs miley i’m in completely tears!! I don’t know what we all would be without you, thank you" an X user tweeted.

"I just got out of a long term relationship and this song perfectly describes how I am feeling right now. Thank you for always finding a way to capture our shared experiences in your art 🖤" a netizen expressed.

Ad

"It resonates with an inevitability - balancing hope amidst realization." another netizen remarked.

"I wanted it to sound beautiful and emotional": Miley Cyrus makes her feelings known on 'More to Lose'

While Miley Cyrus previewed More to Lose in New York, days ahead of its release, the singer shared the essence of the song via an Instagram video posted on May 8, 2025.

Ad

Miley shared that she tried to keep the song "a singular take" adding:

“It’s really a song that’s more of a story, and I never want that to be interrupted or overthought or chasing perfection. I never wanted ‘More to Lose’ to be perfect, I wanted it to sound beautiful and emotional.”

Additionally, Miley talked about the idea behind her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, during Spotify’s 'An Evening With Miley Cyrus' event held in New York City on May 6, 2025. Sharing how the album was inspired by moments of her life, Miley Cyrus cited that there's a spectrum to beauty which incorporates "heartbreak and loss or death or pain, but sometimes it’s flowers and rainbows."

Ad

Ad

The singer also mentioned "new love," reportedly referring to her boyfriend Maxx Morando. Concluding her thoughts on the theme of her upcoming album, Miley said that there's always something to look forward to, adding that she's gained things in tenfold in place of everything she's ever lost.

Miley Cyrus' latest album, Something Beautiful, is set to release on May 30, 2025. The album features 13 tracks, and Miley has called it her "best" and "gayest" project yet during the recent Spotify event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More