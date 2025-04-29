"At least Miley has Dolly": Internet reacts as Trace Cyrus shares his encounter on summoning a UFO

Well-known musician Trace Cyrus stirred the internet with his Instagram Story on April 28, 2025, wherein he alleged that he summoned a UFO. Although Trace did not share any photos or videos as evidence to prove his claims, he added a lengthy statement, addressing everything that happened with him.

Ad

Also known as the brother of pop star Miley Cyrus, Trace claimed in his statement that he was willing to share the experience of summoning a UFO for the third time, but he had initially convinced himself that maybe it was "something else." He claimed that after the first time, he summoned it again twice at night, adding:

“Both times it happened right after I was doing intense breath work & prayer to Christ.. Didn’t have my phone with me on my balcony & I said that during my prayer letting them know. The second night same thing happened & I knew it was real.."

Ad

Trending

He continued:

"Third night I got my phone & started recording video right before I started my prayer letting them know I was filming.. When I opened my eyes nothing was there.”

Ad

Trace Cyrus further stated that he continued praying for a few more days, but the same thing did not happen again, as he realized he was "trying too hard."

Although Trace’s statement is not available anymore, a screenshot of the same was posted on the Reddit page r/Fauxmoi. Netizens started sharing their reactions to Cyrus’ story, where one of them addressed Miley Cyrus, writing:

“Oh my. Well uhh, at least Miley has Dolly.”

Ad

A user reacts to Trace's claims (Image via Reddit/r/Fauxmoi)

Among other responses, a Reddit user alleged that Trace Cyrus was “high,” due to which he believed he was in outer space. A few others seemingly made fun of the fact that some people would consider Trace’s claims to be real. On the other hand, some individuals wrote that they believe in what the musician said.

Ad

Online responses (Images via Reddit/r/Fauxmoi)

Online responses (Images via Reddit/r/Fauxmoi)

Online responses (Images via Reddit/r/Fauxmoi)

Trace Cyrus says that he is not special: Instagram statement explored

As mentioned, Trace Cyrus claimed on his Instagram Story that he summoned a UFO for the third time in the last few weeks. While he said that he could not see anything on the third night despite praying, Trace added that he later came out to the balcony without praying after trying to summon the UFO for a few more days.

Ad

Trace Cyrus wrote that he told God that he would like to get another such experience, also saying to the aliens that he knows they miss him. Trace continued by writing:

“Suddenly a single orb appeared & flew off in the same direction as the other times. This does not make me special. There are many others who have figured this out. I say this not to come across as important but to share the power of Christ... This is a spiritual phenomenon that anyone can experience when you tap into the right frequencies.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news of Trace reportedly summoning a UFO arrives around five years after his sister Miley made similar claims of encountering a UFO in an interview with fashion designer Rick Owens.

According to The Independent in October 2020, the singer said that she was accompanied by her friend while driving through San Bernardino, where she was pursued by “some sort of UFO.” She further stated:

“I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

Ad

Meanwhile, Trace’s Instagram Story has been leading to more reactions on social media, and it remains to be seen if he responds to the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More