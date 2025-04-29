"At least Miley has Dolly": Internet reacts as Trace Cyrus shares his encounter on summoning a UFO

Well-known musician Trace Cyrus stirred the internet with his Instagram Story on April 28, 2025, wherein he alleged that he summoned a UFO. Although Trace did not share any photos or videos as evidence to prove his claims, he added a lengthy statement, addressing everything that happened with him.
Also known as the brother of pop star Miley Cyrus, Trace claimed in his statement that he was willing to share the experience of summoning a UFO for the third time, but he had initially convinced himself that maybe it was "something else." He claimed that after the first time, he summoned it again twice at night, adding:
“Both times it happened right after I was doing intense breath work & prayer to Christ.. Didn’t have my phone with me on my balcony & I said that during my prayer letting them know. The second night same thing happened & I knew it was real.."
He continued:
"Third night I got my phone & started recording video right before I started my prayer letting them know I was filming.. When I opened my eyes nothing was there.”
Trace Cyrus further stated that he continued praying for a few more days, but the same thing did not happen again, as he realized he was "trying too hard."
Although Trace’s statement is not available anymore, a screenshot of the same was posted on the Reddit page r/Fauxmoi. Netizens started sharing their reactions to Cyrus’ story, where one of them addressed Miley Cyrus, writing:
“Oh my. Well uhh, at least Miley has Dolly.”
Among other responses, a Reddit user alleged that Trace Cyrus was “high,” due to which he believed he was in outer space. A few others seemingly made fun of the fact that some people would consider Trace’s claims to be real. On the other hand, some individuals wrote that they believe in what the musician said.
Trace Cyrus says that he is not special: Instagram statement explored
As mentioned, Trace Cyrus claimed on his Instagram Story that he summoned a UFO for the third time in the last few weeks. While he said that he could not see anything on the third night despite praying, Trace added that he later came out to the balcony without praying after trying to summon the UFO for a few more days.
Trace Cyrus wrote that he told God that he would like to get another such experience, also saying to the aliens that he knows they miss him. Trace continued by writing:
“Suddenly a single orb appeared & flew off in the same direction as the other times. This does not make me special. There are many others who have figured this out. I say this not to come across as important but to share the power of Christ... This is a spiritual phenomenon that anyone can experience when you tap into the right frequencies.”
The news of Trace reportedly summoning a UFO arrives around five years after his sister Miley made similar claims of encountering a UFO in an interview with fashion designer Rick Owens.
According to The Independent in October 2020, the singer said that she was accompanied by her friend while driving through San Bernardino, where she was pursued by “some sort of UFO.” She further stated:
“I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”
Meanwhile, Trace’s Instagram Story has been leading to more reactions on social media, and it remains to be seen if he responds to the same.