What happened between Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus? Feud explained as father-daughter get back together in a new photo

On May 9, 2025, Miley Cyrus reunited with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, at a Tennessee farm for her brother Braison’s 31st birthday amid reported family tension. The photo, shared on Billy Ray’s Instagram, marked their first public appearance together since Trace Cyrus accused their father of “pushing [the family] away” in January 2025.
In the latest post, Miley stood along with Billy Ray, Braison, and her partner Maxx Morando, all dressed in black. Meanwhile, Billy Ray captioned it:
“Happy Birthday Braison!!!!!
This seemed like a stark contrast to Trace’s January plea for their father to “receive the help” he needed, as he had written in his Instagram post:
"Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away... As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon."
Despite the public airing of grievances, Billy Ray signaled reconciliation in March 2025 by praising Miley and Noah Cyrus’ new music projects in an Instagram post, where he wrote:
“Flesh and blood … completely taking their art to a whole new level . Congratulations girls ! Well done. I’m so damn proud of both of you. I’m actually crying as I write this.”
Miley Cyrus' family dynamics: From Hannah Montana to public feuds
Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus’ relationship has fluctuated since their Hannah Montana days (2006–2010). Their on-screen father-daughter dynamic was a reflection of their real-life complexities. As reported by E! News on May 10, this included Billy Ray’s 2010 and 2013 divorce filings from Tish Cyrus, Miley’s mother. During the 2013 split, the Flowers singer tweeted:
“@Billyraycyrus since your text and email obviously aren’t working would you like to talk like this?”
Tensions resurfaced in 2024 when Miley Cyrus left out Billy Ray from her Grammy acceptance speech, as she only thanked her mother, siblings, and partner. Billy Ray addressed the rift indirectly in January 2025, posting:
“Praying for my family… sons and daughters… and their mother.”
Then, Billy Ray’s March 2025 Instagram post highlighted pride in Miley and Noah Cyrus, calling their work "art to a whole new level." This followed Noah’s February 2025 update with Billy Ray, when she posted an Instagram Story with the caption, “So proud of my Dad's INCREDIBLE new single LOST," celebrating the release of his latest track.
The public struggles of the Cyrus family contrast with their collaborative history. Miley launched her career alongside Billy Ray in the hit Disney show Hannah Montana, which led her to global fame. However, their off-screen relationship faced strain during Billy Ray’s marital issues and Miley’s transition to adulthood.
While Miley Cyrus has not directly addressed the feud, her participation in Braison’s birthday gathering suggests reconciliation. Meanwhile, Billy Ray’s recent romance with actress Elizabeth Hurley, announced in April 2025, adds another layer to the family’s evolving dynamics.
As of May 2025, neither Miley Cyrus nor Billy Ray has commented further on their relationship. However, their Instagram interactions and shared family moments suggest ongoing efforts to reconcile differences.