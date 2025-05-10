"We love a support work hubby" — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar joining SZA at her meet-and-greet pop up 

On May 9, 2025, SZA tweeted a video of fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar joining her at the pop-up event. The pop-up was held to celebrate the launch of the Kill Bill rapper's new beauty brand, 'Not Beauty'. It was SZA's first pop-up for the makeup brand, which took place at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 8 and May 9, 2025.

The video of Lamar making an appearance at the pop-up showcases fans cheering in excitement as he proceeds to the stage to embrace SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe. Expressing her gratitude toward Lamar, Rowe wrote:

"THANK YOU KENDRICK FOR COMING TO TODAYS NOT BEAUTY POP UP !!!! 🪲⛺️ SEE YALL ON STAGE !!! 🥹"

The video has garnered over 3 million views since it was posted, and netizens were quick to express their reactions on the same. Dubbing Kendrick Lamar a work husband, an X user tweeted:

"we love a support work hubby"

"W Sza and Kendrick… I’m sure the crowd was so excited!!!! This is so wholesome…very dope," an X user commented.

"Yall make such a great team! I’m so happy for you and him. I can’t wait until you guys come to Maryland," another X user mentioned.

"Sooooo freakin’ DOPE!!!! Big bruddah Energy!" an internet user stated.

"I LOVE all of this!!!! The support and love is so real!!" another internet user said.

Additionally, some netizens questioned why Rowe was siding with Kendrick Lamar instead of Drake, given that she has previously worked with Drizzy on Slime You Out:

"SZA can you explain us why you switched up on Drake and have chosen for Kendrick's side?" an X user asked.

"Why are you hanging out with Kendrick instead of Drake?" another X user said.

Moreover, fans of the rapper appreciated the pop-up being held at a mall, citing that it made them nostalgic of when artists would hold meet-and-greets this way:

"This feels like back in the day when every upcoming artist had to perform in malls. Pure Nostalgia," one netizen said.

"A mall pop up is 80s/90s babies culture," another netizen commented.

More details about SZA's new beauty venture 'Not Beauty'

SZA made an appearance during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance, shortly after which she addressed the multiple queries she received for the lip shade she wore at the time. On April 16, 2025, the rapper announced details of her makeup brand, stating that the lip combo everyone was asking her about was here. She wrote:

"I REPEAT THE LIP PRODUCTS IVE BEEN WEARING AND WORKING ON FOR YEARS ARE FINALLY HERE FOR EVERYONE TO TRY."

SZA's Instagram announcement was followed by a press release where she talked about the details of her makeup brand. The rapper clarified that Not Beauty wasn't about her attempt to enter the beauty market, but rather about filling a requirement. She said that the brand is about her needing something "that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date.”

Rowe shared that the market didn't have any products that catered to her needs and also made her feel moisturized. Adding that while she doesn't know "much about much", she knows a lot about lips and that Not Beauty isn't beauty. Rather, it is something that SZA wanted to share in terms of what worked for her, hoping it works for others as well.

She concluded her statement by dubbing her product line as "really well made" and "awesome." Moreover, the press release mentioned that Not Beauty's packaging is inspired by nature-related things like insects, plants, and wood textures.

Rowe is also co-headlining the Grand National Tour alongside Kendrick Lamar. The tour began on April 19, 2025, and is set to wrap up on August 9, 2025, with 39 shows across Europe and North America.

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More