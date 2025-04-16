What did SZA wear on her lips during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show? Singer launches new beauty brand 'Not Beauty'

R&B songstress SZA has announced the launch of her makeup brand called Not Beauty. The singer will release her line exclusively across pop-up shops in the United States during her Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, set to kick off on April 19, 2025.

In her press release announcing the launch of Not Beauty, SZA revealed that the first products from her line will include lip glosses in three different shades. These shades are named "In The Flesh," "Strawberry Jelly," and "Quartz," and will be priced at $23 each. As reported by Billboard on April 15, her statement read:

“Not Beauty wasn’t about me trying to enter the beauty market, it’s about me filling a need, it’s about me needing something that lasted as long as my show, as long as my conversation, as long as my date. There was nothing that existed that did that for me and also made me feel moisturized."

The singer also mentioned that her makeup brand will be cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free. Her packaging was inspired by certain aspects of the wild, such as the flora and fauna, wood textures, and vibrant natural colors. Speaking further about the brand, she continued:

"I don’t know much about much, but I know a lot about lips, and I feel like Not Beauty is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It’s really well made. It’s awesome.”

The R&B star also mentioned that her Not Beauty line will eventually feature more lip products, including lip stains, lip creams, and liners.

Meanwhile, SZA revealed to Vogue on April 15 that she was wearing a lip gloss from her own line during her 2025 Super Bowl Halftime performance. The singer featured on stage alongside headliner Kendrick Lamar and performed two of their collaboration tracks - Luther and All The Stars.

"We pretty much have to go insane"- SZA teases her plans with Kendrick Lamar for their upcoming Grand National Tour

Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 12, SZA teased her "insane" tour plans with Kendrick Lamar for their upcoming Grand National Tour. During the interview, Kimmel asked the singer if their tour would be similar to their partnership during the 2025 Super Bowl performance, and she responded:

"Oh, we’re doing a new thing. We’re both just kind of throwing all the paint at the wall… This is our first stadium show for both of us, so we pretty much have to go insane."

Further, SZA also called Kendrick Lamar a "wizard," indicating that he will be taking the centre stage during their tour despite them co-headlining it. She continued:

"Well, he’s [Kendrick Lamar] a wizard, so that’s different. Wizards tend to be solitary beings, from my observation… I think he’s doing the Merlin thing backstage, getting us ready to take off."

Jimmy Kimmel also took a cheeky dig at Lamar's rival, Drake, during this interview. For the uninformed, Drake and K Dot were involved in a highly publicized rap feud between March and May 2024, when they took multiple shots at each other through diss tracks.

Notably, Lamar and SZA's upcoming Grand National Tour has a stop in Toronto, Canada, which is known to be Drizzy's hometown and where he hails from. Referring to the same, Kimmel asked the R&B pop star what would happen if "you-know-who" shows up during their concert.

"Who knows? Who knows?" the singer teased while shrugging.

In response, Jimmy Kimmel joked that Kendrick Lamar would simply "wave his hand" and Drake "will disappear." The songstress seemingly agreed, addressing her co-headliner as the "man behind the curtain."

The Grand National Tour is set to begin on April 19 in Minneapolis, USA, and will continue until August 9, when the final show will be held in Stockholm, Sweden. Lamar and SZA are set to cover multiple venues across the United States, Canada, and Europe. The tour will promote K Dot's November 2024 release, GNX, and SZA's December 2024 record, Lana.

Ahead of their tour, the R&B songstress and K Dot also dropped the Luther music video on April 11. As per Billboard that same day, the song's title is a tribute to R&B legend Luther Vandross, who was also sampled on the track.

Luther recently led the Billboard Hot 100 for an eighth total and consecutive week, marking Lamar's sixth number-one track and his collaborator's third one on the chart.

The Grand National Tour and her new makeup brand aren't SZA's only achievements this year. The songstress also made her feature film debut in One of Them Days, co-starring Keke Palmer. Furthermore, she fulfilled her "lifelong dream" of appearing on Sesame Street.

