On May 9, fans of actor Kim Seon-ho reacted enthusiastically when pop artist Ariana Grande shared a viral clip of the actor on her Instagram, promoting her track Supernatural.

Ad

The singer took to Instagram to thank fans for using her song for different online challenges. She shared various posts showcasing various creators using the song, creating different challenges.

Nevertheless, among the videos, there were some particular clips which gained enormous interest from fans. These were the clips containing various people doing the 'Kim Seonho Smile Challenge' inspired by the actor Kim Seon-ho's clip from popular K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Ad

Trending

The viral challenge is based on a memorable scene from the drama, where Kim Seon-ho's character gives a wink with a smile that immediately became popular. The original video, also starring singer-actress IU, became viral and was recreated by fans and celebrities alike. Many of these edits were created with Ariana's Supernatural playing in the background.

Now, with Ariana Grande herself featuring the challenge on her Instagram, fans reacted with surprise. Social media buzzed as people shared their excitement about the global popstar's nod to both the challenge and When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Ad

One fan expressed:

"ARIANA GRANDE HERSELF!!! I AM CRYING OF JOYYYY SEONHOHADA WE WON"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"AWW ARI POSTED SONO!!! #KimSeonhoSmileChallenge DID THAT!!!!!!! and if ari actually do the challenge??? OH A GIRL CAN DREAM" said one netizen.

"The best next thing would be Ariana to do this #KimSeonhoSmileChallenge & supernatural top the charts higher and more casual drama viewers watch #WhenLifeGivesYouTangerines" wrote another fan.

"What I love most about this trend? No dancing, no complicated moves/edits, just pure, simple affection everyone can relate to. It invites people to love & be loved. Just like the scenes Kim Seonho portrays in the drama, just like the Supernatural lyrics Ariana's singing" said an X user.

Ad

"Started with cfans then this geumseop edit spiraled into THE #KimSeonhoSmileChallenge and now kimseonho & iu are on ari's IG???" said another netizen.

Incidentally, on May 8, 2025, just a day before Ariana Grande’s Instagram post, Kim Seon-ho went live on Weverse to celebrate his birthday. During the live stream, the actor himself recreated the iconic scene.

Many fans were also thrilled to see the crossover moment between the K-drama world and global pop music, especially as it coincided with Kim Seon-ho’s birthday.

Ad

"Kim Seonho did his own challenge on his birthday, it boosted the trend all over again and even gave the song another push. then Ariana posted it on her Instagram. my life is complete" mentioned an individual on X.

"I read a post about seonho's birthday live yesterday and he mentioned that he didn't know that the smile challenge went trending and big proves that he isn't hungry for fame, he just did his job-to deliver and if he gets acknowledged then great but if he wasn't then he'll work" commented this netizen.

Ad

"Finally #KimSeonhoSmileChallenge at Ariana grande feed..From just an adlib in drama to a massive trend through all social media, crossover music and act from east to west When you do everything with a good heart and not wanting a return, you will never be disappointed" shared one fan.

"KimSeonhoSmileChallenge is featured on Ariana Grande's Instagram post & story Moreover, the trend pushed 'Supernatural' re-enter Spotify global chart on May 8, 2025, which happens to be #KimSeonho's birthday! Oh, When Life Gives You Kim Seonho! It's like supernatural" added this X user.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

'Kim Seon-ho smile challenge' sparks viral trend, spreading across social media with global celebrity participation

According to X user @sonobakery and others, the version that sparked the trend was an edit of the actor, created by @mjfopink on TikTok. The clip instantly went viral, prompting millions to replicate Kim Seon-ho’s signature smile.

The trend, dubbed the "Kim Seon-ho Smile Challenge" or "金宣虎笑容模仿," gained significant traction on Chinese social media platforms, including Douyin and Xiaohongshu.

Ad

The now-viral trend originates from episode 13 of When Life Gives You Tangerines. In the scene Kim Seon-ho's character, Park Cheong-seop, is taken aback by the first sight of his soon to be bride, Yang Geum-myeong, played by IU, in her wedding dress. Geum-myeong playfully teases Cheong-seop, flaunting her looks in the bridal gown, causing him to pretend to swoon.

Ad

As the scene continues, Cheong-seop, still dazed, having his head tilted, opens one eye to look at his bride laughing at his reaction, making him smile as well. This moment, mixing humor and wit, instantly became a viral meme.

The trend, simply referred to in Chinese as "金宣虎笑容模仿," picked up as users on various social media platforms tried to replicate Kim Seon-ho's pose of the leaning head, wink, and gentle smile. The trend spread like wildfire on Douyin and Xiaohongshu, with the Meteor Garden tune Ai Cun Zai (Love Exists) playing in the background, and became a cultural sensation in China.

Ad

Significantly, the challenge was taken up by influencers, celebrities, and fans. Celebrities like Chen Zheyuan, Xu Ruohan, Bai Lu, Liu Xiening, and Maxky took part, as well as others like Chen Feiyu, Zhou Yutong, and Xu Yiyang. K-pop stars also joined in, including Jisung, ENHYPEN's Sunoo, Jeno of NCT Dream, and Filipino girl group BINI.

Ariana Grande's post also featured the clips created by these artists.

All 16 episodes of When Life Gives You Tangerines are now available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adrija Chakraborty Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.



Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.



Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources.



Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication.

In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking. Know More