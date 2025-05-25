“Think he forgot he has a wife”- Netizens react to Justin Bieber performing “Snooze” with SZA in a special appearance at the "Grand National Tour"

Justin Bieber joined SZA for a surprise performance of Snooze during her Grand National Tour stop at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on May 23. The collaboration, part of SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s co-headlining tour, sparked reactions from fans after @PopBase shared a clip on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans debated the onstage chemistry between Justin Bieber and SZA as the duo performed the acoustic version of the track, originally released in September 2023, with tweets like:

“Think he forgot he has a wife at that point.”

Dressed in an all-black Balenciaga jacket, Justin Bieber exchanged verses with SZA, seemingly kissed her hand multiple times, and danced closely with her during what was their first live rendition together. Social media clips of the moment divided fans, as some questioned the appropriateness of it given Bieber’s marriage.

"Showing more feelings to a friend than his wife," wrote a user.

"Then he went home and told his wife you will never be Sza but you can try," said another one.

"He hate his wife so bad, I know they both be stressed," stated a user.

"Imagine seeing your man kissing another woman like that," said a user.

While some criticized the perceived intimacy, supporters praised their artistic synergy.

"In another life SZA and Justin would be together," tweeted a user.

"This was beautiful and sweet. He adores her and she’s so gentle with his soul because she knows his struggles. True friend," said one user.

"He still looks & sounds good," wrote a user.

"Such an iconic duo!" exclaimed another.

"I guess I'm the only one who didn't think it was that deep. I thought it was great snooze is a beautiful song. Very layered. He just looked immersed in the moment. Idk. Tired of people finding fault in everything," said a user.

The Grand National Tour, launched in April, has featured several high-profile surprises, including Lizzo’s appearance on May 21.

Snooze, which topped Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in 2023, gained renewed attention with Justin Bieber’s involvement. This marks his latest surprise guest spot following cameos at Don Toliver’s 2023 show and Coachella 2024.

From remix to reality: Justin Bieber and SZA’s live Snooze moment

Justin Bieber’s live appearance highlighted his ongoing collaboration with SZA, who included him on the Snooze remix. Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, seemingly supported the performance, sharing a clip on her Instagram Story with the caption:

“My 2 favorite artists.”

Hailey’s stamp of approval: Behind the Snooze spectacle (Image via Instagram/@haileybieber)

Despite Hailey Bieber’s public endorsement, debates continued over the performance’s tone. Bieber last performed Snooze solo at the 2024 NHL All-Star Draft, but this marked his first live duet with SZA.

The performance was in sync with Justin Bieber’s pattern of surprise appearances since pausing solo tours in 2022. His recent guest spots, including Coachella with Tems and Wizkid, reflect a focus on collaborations over solo projects. Meanwhile, SZA’s tour continues to blend hit tracks with unexpected features, reinforcing her reputation for dynamic live shows.

As discussions about artistic expression versus personal boundaries unfold, the Snooze duet remains a talking point. With the Grand National Tour concluding on August 9, the focus shifts to whether more surprises await and how public figures navigate perception in an era of viral scrutiny.

