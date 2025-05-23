Justin Bieber welcomes Chris Brown after bail release with message: “Welcome home”

Justin Bieber is one of the people happy about Chris Brown coming home after getting arrested and detained in the UK. On Thursday, May 22, 2025, the R&B singer shared a picture of himself walking with a plane visible in the background. The post seemingly showed that he had just stepped off his flight and is now coming home from the UK. In the caption, he wrote:

"Cook, remain humble."

Fans and friends commented, with Justin Bieber sharing kind words for the R&B singer, writing:

"Welcome home."

Chris Brown's post and Justin Bieber's subsequent comment came after the R&B singer was allowed to post bail after he was arrested in the UK. Met Police detectives took Brown into custody after he reportedly arrived in Manchester via a private jet on Thursday last week, May 15, 2025.

The arrest was made in relation to a pending case about an alleged attack that happened in a Hanover Square nightclub in 2023. Brown reportedly assaulted music producer Abe Diaw, with accusations involving him hitting the producer with a bottle in the head multiple times. In previous reports, Chris Brown was denied bail and was to remain in custody until his next court appearance on June 13, 2025.

Chris Brown is gearing up for his Breezy Bown XX tour after posting $6.7 million bail

Before he posted bail, it looked like his recent arrest would put Chris Brown's upcoming world tour in jeopardy. He was scheduled to kick off his Breezy Bowl XX world tour in Amsterdam on June 8, 2025, followed by two shows in Germany on June 11 and 13. However, with the recent approved bail news, it appears that the tour schedule will continue without a hitch.

Brown shared his excitement to get back onstage after his arrest in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. He wrote:

"FROM THE CAGE TO THE STAGE!!! BREEZY BOWL."

His post came after news came out that the UK court had granted Chris Brown's $6.7 million bail package on May 21. However, there is some consensus for his freedom. According to Billboard, citing a Reuters report, the R&B singer has to surrender his passport whenever he's not traveling for his upcoming world tour.

He reportedly had to pay $5.4 million of the bail package upfront before he was allowed to get out of jail, with the remaining $1.3 million to be paid in the next seven days after his release. The amount served as a security fee, which, according to the BBC, is a financial guarantee to ensure that the singer will return to court.

If Chris Brown breaches his bail conditions, the outlet said that he could forfeit the money. Other bail conditions besides surrendering his passport, per BBC, include living at a specific address that the court knows and not contacting Diaw or visiting the Tape nightclub where the alleged assault happened.

Brown, who has reportedly not yet entered a plea for the bottle attack case, is also not allowed to apply for international travel documents.

According to Billboard, Chris Brown's next court date has been moved to June 20, 2025, where he's set to appear at Southwark Crown Court in London. The schedule is currently bookended by two of his scheduled shows in the UK: June 19 in Cardiff and June 21 in London.

