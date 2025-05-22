  • home icon
How much is Chris Brown's bail amount? Perez Hilton claims singer found a "lenient new judge" amid reports of his release from UK prison

By Anuj Singh Kushwaha
Modified May 22, 2025 22:53 GMT
Chris Brown Performs At FNB Stadium - Source: Getty
Singer Chris Brown performs at FNB stadium on December 14, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Image via Getty)

Chris Brown is not new to legal controversies, and this time he made headlines when he was arrested on May 15 in the UK at a five-star hotel. The arrest took place for an alleged assault at a London nightclub in 2023. However, the singer got bail on May 21 after being charged with "inflicting grievous bodily harm". The court freed Chris Brown on £4 million, or $6.7 million, bail as per Reuters.

Earlier, his bail was rejected as he was considered a flight risk. However, a different judge of Southwark Crown Court granted him bail for the aforementioned amount. American blogger and columnist Perez Hilton has now reacted to this and called the bail conditions "celebrity privilege," and also commented on the judge.

"He's only allowed to travel for the tour. Otherwise, he has to surrender his passport. How nice. Seems like some celebrity privilege. I didn't deem him a flight risk, but I think a more appropriate recourse would have been to keep him in the UK. But luckily for him, his team was able to pay off the judge. I mean, he found a very lenient new judge," Perez said.
youtube-cover
In his May 22 video, while reporting on Chris Brown's bail conditions, Hilton said,

"There is security camera footage. What will his fans who blindly support him say if that's released? If he's found guilty of GBH, great bodily harm, he is facing a maximum sentence of five eyears. He'll probably do what? One, two max, maybe even none. Celebrity justice."

More about Chris Brown's new legal controversy

As mentioned above, the singer was arrested on May 15 in a 2023 incident in which the singer allegedly hit a music producer with a tequila bottle at Tape nightclub in London during his last UK tour. Following the arrest, he was charged with GBH (grievous bodily harm) and was kept in custody.

Earlier, he was denied bail on Friday. However, on Wednesday, he was freed on bail after paying £ 4 million immediately and has to pay £1 million due in seven days. This amount is required to secure that he will show up at his next court hearing, which is reportedly set for next month in London.

During the hearing, Chris Brown was not present in the court and was released from Salford jail, outside Manchester. It is important to note that the singer has yet to file a plea in this case.

Judge Tony Baumgartner allowed him to go on his upcoming European leg of his Breezy Bowl XX Stadium World Tour. Chris Brown's tour is scheduled from June 8 and will start in Amsterdam. Later this year, he will perform at different locations in the UK in July.

Chris Brown first landed in major legal controversy in 2009 when he pleaded guilty to felony assault for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2013, authorities arrested him for punching a man in Washington, DC. In July 2016, a hotel party accused him of battery after he attempted to take a woman's phone.

He also faced other accusations in the following years, with the latest being in 2024, when he was accused of “brutally” beating four men backstage after a concert.

