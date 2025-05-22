 "Chaotic duo are back"- Fans excited as Since Those Days shares a preview featuring BTS' Jin and Arashi’s Masaki Aiba on a trip to Tokyo 

On May 22, 2025, Since Those Days shared a preview on X featuring BTS' Jin and Arashi's Masaki Aiba enjoying a trip to Tokyo. The thirty-five-second clip featured the duo enjoying different dishes and food and having deep conversations while wandering around the city.

In the video, Masaki Aib and Jin spoke about what their respective groups mean to them and expressed the bond they share with their group members. The clip was captioned, as translated from Japanese to English via Google Translate,

"Kyoto trip for two. We'll tour Kyoto with Aiba's hospitality! JIN's favorite ramen, snacks, and spectacular views. Enjoy Kyoto to the fullest, including cultural experiences 🍵 Here's what the two talk about after meeting again for the first time in six months. What do friends mean to you two? Only 3 days left until the broadcast! Look forward to it!"

Subsequently, the clip circulated among the fans. They expressed their desire to watch the episode as soon as possible. Enthusiastically, an X user tweeted,

"Chaotic duo are back! Can't wait to see how they do this time."

The fans stated they were looking forward to watching Jin and Aiba's friendship.

"lifesavers, the existances that give me strength seokjin bring my family back already," a fan reacted.

"Look at that smile he's so excited, my baby," a fan shared.

"Big fan of JinxAiba friendship! Very much looking forward to it," another fan commented.

Many fans mentioned their excitement to see Jin and Aiba sharing the screen and also remarked on the BTS member's busy schedule.

"I used to listen to Arashi in the early 2000s so to see Jin with Aiba feels like a full circle moment," an X user reacted.

"I'm having difficulty following Jin's schedule," an X user shared.

"Talking while eating? This gonna be good," a fan mentioned.

BTS' Jin released the second solo album, Echo

BTS' Jin released his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music. It featured Don't Say You Love Me as the title track. The record featured seven tracks, which have been listed below:

Don't Say You Love Me Nothing Without Your Love Loser (feat. Yena) Rope It With the Clouds Background To Me, Today

Following its release, the album was ranked at No.1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in sixty locations.

Since Those Days featuring BTS' Jin episode is slated for release on May 25, 2025 on Nippon Television.

