"Holding collars without hesitation" — Fans react as BTS' Jin confesses that he has fun doing fight scenes with his members

On May 21, 2025, during the Don't Say You Love Me music video shoot sketch, Jin confessed that he enjoyed doing fight scenes with his BTS bandmates as he felt comfortable with them, leaving the fandom emotional. The video was uploaded on BANGTANTV, the official YouTube channel of BTS.

Ad

"I worked with my members for over 10 years. So, I always felt very comfortable. When I acted with them, it was always simple. We'd get hit, feel sad, or get angry," he said.

Ad

Trending

After practicing a fighting scene with the actress Shin Se-kyung, he talked about how doing it alone was more difficult.

"I did major in theater and film, but fighting quietly is hard. It was really fun when I did them with my members, though," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Subsequently, the K-pop idol's mentions of filming different scenes with the BTS members circulated on social media. The fandom agreed with his opinion and reminisced about the times when they used to watch the bandmates bicker, argue, fight, eat, and do all sorts of activities together.

"I can imagine them holding collars without hesitation😭😭," reacted one fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom mentioned they also miss watching BTS' Jungkook and Jin fighting daily.

"we know you love fighting with your members🥲💜🫶would be surprised to find a behind the scene of anything without him & Jungkook fighting lol," a fan reacted.

"him and jungkook fighting on a daily basis," a fan commented.

"just fell to my knees and started crying OH MY 7… MY BABIES😞💗💗," another fan shared.

Ad

Many fans mentioned that the Running Wild singer must be missing his group members.

"wow that sounds amazing I can only imagine how much fun it was to perform with your members you all must have had such a great time," a fan reacted.

"you can tell he misses them like crazy😭," another fan shared.

"Always has to mention his members🥺🥺," another fan mentioned.

Ad

BTS' Jin released his second solo extended play, Echo

BTS' Jin released his solo seven-track extended play titled Echo through BigHit Music on May 16, 2025. It was his second solo venture and featured Don't Say You Love Me as its title track. The other songs included were Nothing Without Your Love, Rope It, Loser (ft. Yena), With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.

Ad

Meanwhile, he is also slated to embark on the much-anticipated #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR this year. The venues have been provided below:

June 28 and June 29: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5 and July 6: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12 and July 13: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17 and July 18: Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22 and July 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26 and July 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30 and July 31: Newark, Prudential Center

August 5 and August 6: London, The 02

August 9 and August 10: Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome

Ad

BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 36 is slated for premiere on May 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More