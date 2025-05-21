"Holding collars without hesitation" — Fans react as BTS' Jin confesses that he has fun doing fight scenes with his members

On May 21, 2025, during the Don't Say You Love Me music video shoot sketch, Jin confessed that he enjoyed doing fight scenes with his BTS bandmates as he felt comfortable with them, leaving the fandom emotional. The video was uploaded on BANGTANTV, the official YouTube channel of BTS.
"I worked with my members for over 10 years. So, I always felt very comfortable. When I acted with them, it was always simple. We'd get hit, feel sad, or get angry," he said.
After practicing a fighting scene with the actress Shin Se-kyung, he talked about how doing it alone was more difficult.
"I did major in theater and film, but fighting quietly is hard. It was really fun when I did them with my members, though," he added.
Subsequently, the K-pop idol's mentions of filming different scenes with the BTS members circulated on social media. The fandom agreed with his opinion and reminisced about the times when they used to watch the bandmates bicker, argue, fight, eat, and do all sorts of activities together.
"I can imagine them holding collars without hesitation😭😭," reacted one fan on X.
The fandom mentioned they also miss watching BTS' Jungkook and Jin fighting daily.
"we know you love fighting with your members🥲💜🫶would be surprised to find a behind the scene of anything without him & Jungkook fighting lol," a fan reacted.
"him and jungkook fighting on a daily basis," a fan commented.
"just fell to my knees and started crying OH MY 7… MY BABIES😞💗💗," another fan shared.
Many fans mentioned that the Running Wild singer must be missing his group members.
"wow that sounds amazing I can only imagine how much fun it was to perform with your members you all must have had such a great time," a fan reacted.
"you can tell he misses them like crazy😭," another fan shared.
"Always has to mention his members🥺🥺," another fan mentioned.
BTS' Jin released his second solo extended play, Echo
BTS' Jin released his solo seven-track extended play titled Echo through BigHit Music on May 16, 2025. It was his second solo venture and featured Don't Say You Love Me as its title track. The other songs included were Nothing Without Your Love, Rope It, Loser (ft. Yena), With the Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.
Meanwhile, he is also slated to embark on the much-anticipated #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR this year. The venues have been provided below:
- June 28 and June 29: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
- July 5 and July 6: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6
- July 12 and July 13: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka
- July 17 and July 18: Anaheim, Honda Center
- July 22 and July 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center
- July 26 and July 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena
- July 30 and July 31: Newark, Prudential Center
- August 5 and August 6: London, The 02
- August 9 and August 10: Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome
BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 36 is slated for premiere on May 27, 2025.