"He’s also delusional like me" — Fans react as BTS' Jin reveals 'Don't Say You Love Me' MV has an open ending

On May 21, 2025, BTS' Jin revealed that the music video for his song Don't Say You Love Me had an open ending, leaving the fandom in awe. He disclosed the information during the MV's shoot sketch video uploaded on BANGTANTV, the official YouTube channel of BTS.

The Running Wild singer explained that in the music video, he had a girlfriend, however, they broke up. Following the separation, he began seeing illusions of her. Subsequently, he shared that whether he was able to see his ex-girlfriend again or not was left up to the interpretation of the viewers.

"So whether I see her again at the end or not is an open ending. We're leaving that part open. It depends on how you choose to interpret it. I hope you enjoy it," Jin said in the video.

The clip where BTS' Jin discussed the open ending of the Don't Say You Love Me music video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom, leading to fans sharing varied statements about the conclusion of the story.

"love knowing he's also delusional like me," tweeted one fan on X.

Some fans stated that BTS' Jin's take on the ending sounded both emotional and intriguing.

"that sounds so intriguing and emotional I can't wait to see how it all unfolds it's definitely going to leave us thinking for a while," shared a fan.

"Maybe the ending after the black screen that comes back is his version. She finally let go and was leaving but he ran after the car and next we see them both still mad but inside the car...together💕," commented another fan.

"were you ever so down bad for a girl you started hallucinating her? bts jin may be able to relate," another fan commented.

Other fans stated that the Don't Say You Love Me music video by BTS' Jin was a masterpiece.

"Thank you Jin for this music video, it's a masterpiece🙂🙂," a fan shared.

"Jaja what???? WHAT DO YOU MEAN OPEN ENDING????" another fan reacted.

"Holy sh*t so this girlfriend got struck by a car too she wasn't real😭," another fan mentioned.

More about BTS' Jin's upcoming concert

On April 18, 2025, BigHit Music took to their official X account announcing BTS' Jin's much-anticipated solo world tour this year, titled #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

The venue details for the tour have been provided below:

June 28 and June 29: Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5 and July 6: Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12 and July 13: Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17 and July 18: Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22 and July 23: Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26 and July 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30 and July 31: Newark, Prudential Center

August 5 and August 6: London, The 02

August 9 and August 10: Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome

In recent news, the artist released his second solo extended play, Echo, on May 16, 2025, of which Don't Say You Love Me is a track.

