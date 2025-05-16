"My throat got choked up"— BTS' Jin reveals the story behind writing the tracks for Echo 

On May 16, 2025, BTS' Jin revealed the story behind writing the tracks for his much-anticipated album Echo during an interview with the South Korean media outlet Newsen. During the conversation, he was asked about the story behind writing the lyrics for the songs.

In response, the Running Wild singer mentioned that he tends to write the lyrics while maintaining the feeling that came to him while he listened to the song. During the production process of Travel with the Clouds, he watched multiple animations. Similarly, he disclosed what he felt during the creation process of track 2 of Echo, Nothing Without Your Love, and added, as translated by X user @7btsfilmout.

"When I was working on 'Nothing Without Your Love', I thought about myself performing at a concert hall. Maybe that's why I often got emotional while working on 'Nothing Without Your Love'. I couldn't sing for a while because my throat got choked up from the overwhelming emotions."

BTS' Jin talked about working with actress Shin Se-kyung for Don't Say You Love Me

On May 16, 2025, BTS' Jin dropped the music video for Don't Say You Love Me through HYBE LABELS YouTube channel. During the MV, he was paired with actress Shin Se-kyung as his romantic interest. The male artist shared his experience of working with the latter.

"It was my first time acting with an actor, so I was very awkward and clumsy. I was so nervous that things didn't go as well as I had imagined. Still, I was really grateful to Shin Se-kyung for her passionate performance. If you look closely, you might find me acting awkward. (Laughs)," he said (as translated by X user @7btsfilmout).

The Running Wild singer elaborated about the memories made while filming the Don't Say You Love Me music video. He talked about shooting the parking lot scene where it was windy.

He mentioned that his hair was blowing so much that he was unable to act. Subsequently, he had to change his hairstyle and film the music video, which was different from his original plan. BTS' Jin confessed he was satisfied as he could present a new and fresh image to the audience.

BTS' Jin further confessed that he hoped to see the audience excited while listening to his new album Echo.

"I like music that makes me feel excited. I hope that many people will feel the same way when they listen to my new album. I think it would be even happier if people listen to it while imagining, "What would it be like at a concert?" he said, as translated by X user @7btsfilmout.

Echo featured seven tracks— Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. Yena), Rope It, With The Clouds, Background, and To Me, Today.

