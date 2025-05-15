5 songs by BTS' Jin to listen to before the release of ‘Echo’

BTS' Jin will be releasing his second solo album Echo in May 2025. In the record, the male artist will be exploring the universal emotions and experiences felt by individuals through his own perspective. It will feature seven tracks, which is set to present his dynamic band sound accompanied by vocals.
The male artist wishes to resonate and connect with the fandom through his forthcoming record. The tracklist for Echo has been listed below:
- Track 01- Don't Say You Love Me
- Track 02- Nothing Without Your Love
- Track 03- Loser (feat. YENA)
- Track 04- Rope It
- Track 05- A Journey With Clouds
- Track 06- Background
- Track 07- To me today
While waiting for Jin's album, fans and listeners can check out the below mentioned five songs by the artist.
Running Wild, Epiphany, The Astronaut, and other songs to listen to by BTS' Jin before the release of Echo
1) Running Wild
Running Wild was released on November 15, 2025, through BigHit Music. The song served as the title track for the male artist's first solo debut album Happy.
It was penned by songwriters, including Gary Barlow, Jacob Attwoll, Josh Record, and Ryan Carline. The song was produced by Carline, Attwoll, and Record.
2) Epiphany
The alternative rock song Epiphany was released on August 9, 2018, through Big Hit Entertainment. It was the part of BTS' Jin's compilation album Love Yourself: Answer. The track was penned by songwriters, including Bang Si-hyuk aka 'hitman' bang, Slow Rabbit, and Adora.
3) The Astronaut
The pop rock song The Astronaut was released on October 28, 2022, through Big Hit Music. This BTS' Jin's track was penned by the songwriters, including Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Johann Johannsson, Moses Martin, Chris Martin, and others.
4) I'll Be There
BTS' Jin's I'll Be There was released on October 25, 2024, through BigHit Music. It served as the pre-release track for the male artist's debut studio album Happy, which was released on November 15, 2024. The song was penned by the songwriters, including Jo Yoon-kyung, Evan, Ghstloop, Max, Pdogg, and others.
5) Super Tuna
The short trot-style K-pop track Super Tuna was dropped by BTS' Jin on December 4, 2021, through BigHit Music. It was a gift to the fandom on the occassion of his 29th birthday. The song was accompanied by a music video which delighted the viewers. Subsequently, an extended version was released in October, 2024.
The fans could listen to the other tracks sung by BTS member, including Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), I Will Come to You, It's Definitely You, Tonight, Abyss, Yours, Awake, Moon, and more. Meanwhile, the male artist's second solo album Echo is slated for release on May 16, 2025 at 1 pm Korean Standard Time (KST).
Following the release of his record, he would deliver a performance on Don't Say You Love Me on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show on May 21, 2025.