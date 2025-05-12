"The diversity in style"— Fans excited as BTS' Jin releases highlight medley for his upcoming album 'Echo'

On May 11, 2025, HYBE LABELS' official YouTube channel dropped the highlight medley for BTS' Jin's upcoming album, Echo, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The one minute and fifty-six second video provided a glimpse into the background sounds and tunes of the seven tracks of the record.

The songs were Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. Yena), Rope It, Background, A Journey With Clouds, and To Me Today.

Subsequently, Echo's highlight medley video circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They could not stop gushing over it and showcased their excitement. Enthusiastically, an X user tweeted:

"Wow, Jin!!! He's going to surprise us with a wide variety of genres! His voice is so beautiful, he can sing anything he wants perfectly... Silver voice!!! Medley highlight video is itself the diversity in style."

The fandom mentioned that every instrumental sound of BTS' Jin's tracks for Echo was good. They were eager to listen to the masterpiece he had created.

"OMFG EACH INSTRUMENTAL SOUNDS SO GOOD HELLO ????? SO MANY DIFFERENT ROCK GENRES ROCK JIN WE ARE SO READY FOR YOU !!!! ALSO COUNTRY VIBES IN ROPE IT ???? BACKGROUND FULL-ON POWER BALLAD ????? AND LOSER SOUNDS LIKE A BANGER !!!! AHHHHHHHHH I AM SO READYYYYYYYYY," a fan reacted.

"Country style for ROPE IT? Ddang! It's not so shocking when you know BTS has bossa nova in 134340! The lead single #Dont_Say_You_Love_Me seems amazing, pretty nostalgic Track n°5 will be also surprising maybe with urban vibes ? Not sure! Background has Scorpions vibes," a fan shared.

"I know with 100% certainty that I am going to love this album; the highlight medley made my heart feel so good, just like Happy did! Claiming the pretty Track 5 “A Journey With the Clouds," a fan commented.

"I can see everyone’s claiming Loser or Rope It. However it was With the Clouds and To Me, Today that had my heart skip a beat. It’s got that angsty melodrama vibe that I’m an absolute sucker for," a fan mentioned.

Several people said they liked all the snippets for the seven tracks of BTS' Jin's upcoming album.

"Oh snap, such a variety of genres!! I definitely did not expect a country track on ECHO, Texas represent," a user reacted.

"The melody is indescribable; every part is unique. I'm so excited for the album," a user shared.

"Like all of them. Some are fun, some emotional. But I was really not expecting the country style song. Such a surpise. I am really curious about it. Can't wait to hear the album," a user mentioned.

BTS' Jin would embark on a Rockstar world tour

BigHit Music announced through its official X account on April 18, 2025, that BTS' Jin will embark on his much-anticipated solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP TOUR, in June. The details of the venues are listed below:

June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center

August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The 02

August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome

BTS' Jin would also release his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time. According to a press release shared by BigHit Music on April 14, 2025, he would convey the following message through a press release on the South Korean social media platform Weverse.

"We are excited to announce the release of BTS Jin’s second solo album, Echo. Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."

In recent news, BTS' Jin appeared on the South Korean variety program Screwballs.

