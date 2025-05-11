"Knows their weaknesses" — Fans react as Jin reveals intention to invite BTS members to join Screwballs because of expensive gifts given on show 

On May 11, 2025, BTS' Jin revealed his intention to invite BTS members to join the South Korean variety program Screwballs because of the "very expensive gifts" on the show, leaving the fandom in a frenzy. The male artist stated during the conversation with the regular members:

"This is such a lovely show. I'll tell my guys to make an appearance after their dischagre. I can't exactly force them. But I can make recommendations. I'll tell them that there's this amazing show called Screwballs, where the crew offers very expensive gifts."

Subsequently, the BTS idol's way of pulling the other members as the guests on Screwballs circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement, and an X user tweeted:

"He knows their weaknesses."

The internet users stated that, on The Astronaut singer's insistence, BTS members would agree to his request to appear on Screwballs.

"Typical Bangtan reaction… OMG!!! $800 Apple Watch… while his everyday watch is a $100,000 diamond encrusted Rolex I can never with these guys," a fan reacted.

"And the funny thing is they would probably agree after hearing this," a fan shared.

"I’m just glad that no amount of rigorous military training, no number of historic solo milestones, global stages, or top awards could change my lil’ broke millionaires. Their innocence was the only thing I ever worried about losing— and I’m just glad it’s still safely intact," a fan commented.

The fandom mentioned they could not wait to see how chaotic and competitive BTS could get while fighting for gifts on the show.

"I can’t wait for them to see how competitive and chaotic Bangtan is," a user reacted.

"Seokjin being real is my spirit animal," a user shared.

"NOT SEOKJIN SAYING HE WILL CONVINCE HIS BTS MEMBERS AFTER DISCHARGE JOIN THE CAST OF 'SCREWBALLS' BY TELLING THEM THE SHOW GIVES EXPENSIVE GIFTS OMG MY BROKE MILLIONAIRES," a user commented.

BTS' Jin will release his upcoming solo debut album Echo in May 2025

According to the press release shared by BigHit Music on April 14, 2025, BTS member will release his upcoming solo debut album Echo in May. The agency shared that the record would convey the following message:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."

The record features seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Nothing Without Your Love, Loser (feat. YENA), Rope It, A Journey With Clouds, Background, and To me today.

Echo is slated for release on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

