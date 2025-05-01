BTS' Jin is earning widespread praise for offering affordable and fixed ticket prices for his upcoming solo fan concert series, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The pricing decision comes amid ongoing discussions in the music industry regarding the use of dynamic pricing, a model that adjusts ticket prices based on demand, often leading to inflated costs for fans.

Ticketmaster has now verified that BTS' Jin's event is adopting "All-In Pricing," which shows the entire ticket price in advance, including fees, but not taxes. Notably, dynamic pricing will not be applied, meaning ticket prices will remain consistent regardless of demand spikes.

Fans have turned to social media to praise Jin for his move. Several have noted the importance of having accessibility in a live music space increasingly dominated by commercial approaches.

The price accessibility of the tickets has caused supporters to say Jin is raising the bar, particularly as top artists and platforms tend to adopt dynamic pricing models. One BTS' Jin fan commented:

"A certain membs fb upset that Jin limited dynamic pricing just highlights the fact that he is just a cut above everyone else Jins act of love has always been about giving back, whether it is to the community or to fans & he has always been vocal about this. He IS the standard."

"Jin refused dynamic pricing for Run Seokjin EP Tour which means the tickets are at fixed fair value regardless of high demand which generally causes inflation in prices. Refusing commercial dynamics of industry which are so normalised, Jin isn't just Superstar but Superhero too" writes one netizen.

"So apparently Jin made sure his concert tickets will be at affordable price...that's him..KIM SEOKJIN" says an X user.

"Dynamic pricing is done with the consent of the artist, but it seems like Seokjin didn't agree to dynamic pricing for this concert ticket? As expected, Seokjin!! I didn't expect to get the VIP package at this price Thank you Seokjin" shares one more fan.

Praising the vocalist's long-standing history of prioritizing fans—whether through free content or accessible events—many highlighted how his latest decision reflects his genuine care.

"Honestly if Jin was in charge of ticket prices, it would be free 99 but mans and staff gotta get paid somehow. lmaoooo. bless him for affordable tickets!" mentions an individual on X.

"Happens when an artist put their fans first. And want to give everyone who loves him a chance to meet him & enjoy his music. Kim Seokjin will always put his music & fans first. I'm so happy seeing the cmnts abt how affordable they are. Jin loves us so much" writes this fan.

"I remember someone said we could trust on seokjin in terms of concert tickets just when his concert was announced because this is the same person who has made almost all his content , showcases, live streams and so on for free . He is so considerate for the people he loves," reads a comment from another fan of BTS’ Jin .

BTS’ Jin's move has also been compared to British band Coldplay, who have also resisted dynamic pricing on their concert tours to ensure tickets remain affordable for supporters.

"Ticket Master’s notice on Jin’s tour ticket price: This event is using All-In Pricing.That means you'll see the cost of the ticket up front, including fees (before taxes). And this is Coldplay : Coldplay has taken a stand against dynamic pricing, ensuring that fans can purchase tickets at a set price, regardless of demand.The beautiful friendship between these two artists with integrity who love, support, and respect each other is not coincidental or random, and it’s just so precious in today’s music industry" mentions a BTS’ Jin fan.

"Jin and Coldplay are truly birds of a feather. They have hearts of gold, standing up for their fans which is so rare and so beautiful" adds one X user.

BTS’ Jin prepares for solo world tour and new mini album release

BTS’ Jin will be going on his first solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, starting June 28, 2025. The tour is a celebration of the end of his variety series RunJin and will also coincide with the release of his second solo mini album, ECHO.

The tour is set to kick off in Goyang, South Korea, with a two-day concert at the Goyang Auxiliary Stadium on June 28 and 29 at 7 pm KST.

A complete concept for the tour has yet to be officially confirmed, but fans expect that the show will incorporate a mix of live performances, games, and interactive elements, keeping with Jin's variety show style.

As part of the tour, Jin will headline The O2 Arena in London as the first solo Korean artist, a prestigious venue that has welcomed globally acclaimed acts in the past, like Adele, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and The Rolling Stones. The world tour will span several cities in Asia, North America, and Europe.

Here are the announced tour dates and venues of BTS’ Jin's tour: -

June 28–29: Goyang – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5–6: Chiba – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4–6

July 12–13: Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17–18: Anaheim – Honda Centre

July 22–23: Dallas – American Airlines Centre

July 26–27: Tampa – Amalie Arena

July 30–31: Newark – Prudential Centre

August 5–6: London – The O2 Arena

August 9–10: Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

Expand Tweet

The tickets to the concerts have been in great demand, with several venues selling out in minutes of availability. The tour has fast become one of the most awaited events of the year for ARMY fans around the globe. Besides the tour, BTS’ Jin will drop his second solo mini album, ECHO, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST.

The new record follows six months after his solo debut project, Happy, and promises a more contemplative artistic path. ECHO will contain seven songs focused on the topics of connection, separation, and self-growth.

BTS’ Jin is also credited with having co-written lyrics for over half the songs on the album. The album is also expected to provide a varied musical platform. Among the songs is a collaboration song called Loser, which features singer and actress Choi Ye-na, who was popular for her time in the former girl group IZ*ONE.

With a world tour and new album in the pipeline, Jin's comeback is an important moment for fans as he gets set to resume solo activities after finishing up his military service.

