“BTS will always be BTS”– Fans react as Jin reportedly sells out both days of his 'RUN SeokJin' tour at Amsterdam's Ziggo in 10 minutes

As per @TheePopCore on April 29, BTS member Jin has reportedly sold out both nights of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam within 10 minutes. The quick ticket sales have received a lot of attention online, with fans feeling proud and supporting the singer's solo efforts.

The sold-out concerts are a part of the singer's solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which BIGHIT MUSIC announced on April 17, 2025. The tour will kick off on June 28 at South Korea's Goyang Auxiliary Stadium.

Following the announcement, fans took to social media with celebratory messages. Fans referenced BTS's enduring global influence and highlighted the unwavering demand for BTS members, even during their solo activities. Many have praised the group’s loyal fan base.

One fan said:

"BTS will always be BTS , They aren't just any 'Nugu' group"

"Money and mediaplay wouldn't bring you real fans and influence and that's why BTS are the ones having real fans and influence while certain groups still struggling to have sold out tour" said one netizen.

"I hope everyone who got tickets to see seokjin will be broke next year and not seeing ot7" joked another fan.

"If members are selling out tickets within mins on their solo tours, what will happen when they drop bts tour announcement?" wrote an X user.

"My boys will always be popular always be in demand no matter what country they go to no matter how much little notice they give for a concert or a stage performance they’ll be sold out" read a comment from a fan.

Fans took to the social media platform X to share their reactions. Many expressed a mix of excitement, pride, and concern over securing tickets, while others highlighted the strong demand for BTS members in Europe.

"Dude, I'm so scared w the group's tour like how can we mere mortal even get a ticket? But I'm so happy that both hobi & Jin are selling out in minutes. For those attending, enjoy the time w our guy" commented an individual.

"Sell out during pre sale is crazy! Unless they are keep some seats for the general public? I managed to get mine for London. This is my first time seeing a member in real life! I am so excited!" shared this person on X.

"Hey so thats crazy most artists are struggling to sold out tickets in MONTHS but seokjins impact making it sold out in ten minutes for both days woah" read a comment of a fan,

"In Europe there is demand and there never was a doubt. Honestly surprised they didn’t go for a bigger venue for Jin. Hope Hybe will not avoid Europe as much anymore" added this X use.

BTS Jin to launch first solo world tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, with stops across Asia, North America, and Europe following release of new album ECHO

After the tickets for Jin's RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR sold out within minutes, a fan expressed their disappointment on Weverse, asking if they should give up. This prompted a playful reply from Jin acknowledging the fan's concerns, and responding humorously, saying:

"Whoa, I didn’t know Seokjinie was this popular."

The fan, still disappointed by the lack of available tickets, jokingly suggested that the vocalist should aim for a larger venue next time. The Astronaut singer responded by explaining that the decision to hold the concerts at the current venue was made on a whim, leaving limited options.

He then playfully admitted that it was his fault for not planning further in advance. The singer reassured them that the venue was the largest available at the time, expressing regret over the limited availability.

Expand Tweet

The eldest BTS member is preparing for his first solo world tour titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, as a celebration of the end of his variety series RunJin, and to accompany the album ECHO.

The tour will begin on June 28 in Goyang, South Korea, at 7 pm KST. The agency has yet to release a complete concept of the tour. Fans, however, are anticipating a mix of music, games, and interactive content inspired by the special variety style of the vocalist.

In a historic milestone, the vocalist will also be the first solo Korean artist to top The O2 Arena in London. It is an iconic venue that has welcomed some of the world's biggest artists, including Adele, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones, and more.

The tour takes place across Asia, North America, and Europe, with several stops in each continent. Here are the announced tour dates and venues: -

June 28–29: Goyang – Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5–6: Chiba – Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4–6

July 12–13: Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17–18: Anaheim – Honda Centre

July 22–23: Dallas – American Airlines Centre

July 26–27: Tampa – Amalie Arena

July 30–31: Newark – Prudential Centre

August 5–6: London – The O2 Arena

August 9–10: Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

With tickets quickly selling out at some of the venues within mere minutes, the Running Wild singer's solo tour is one of the most highly anticipated events of the year for BTS fans across the globe.

Meanwhile, the eldest BTS member is confirmed to release his second solo mini album ECHO on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST. The release follows just 6 months after his debut solo project, Happy, and is expected to reflect a more personal direction in his artistry. The upcoming album contains 7 tracks, each exploring themes of connection, separation, and personal growth.

The Super Tuna singer is reported to have contributed lyrically to more than half of the songs. Musically, ECHO is said to present a range of moods and narratives. Among the featured collaborations is a track titled Loser, which includes South Korean singer and actress Choi Ye-na, known for her work with IZ*ONE.

