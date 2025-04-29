BigHit set to debut new boy group in Q3 of 2025: Here's all we know so far

Hybe's subsidiary BigHit Music will reportedly debut a new boy group this year. This information was disclosed during Hybe's Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call, which was released on April 29, 2025. The conference call was held at 4 pm KST.

Ad

The call was moderated by Hybe's CEO Lee Jae-sang and CFO Lee Kyung-jun. The contents were originally reported in Korean, and an interpreter was present to relay the information in English.

The details of BigHit's new boy group, like the group's name and the lineup, are currently under wraps; however, the debut is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025, likely between July and September.

This boy group's debut will be the first one since the debut of Tomorrow X Together under the BigHit label six years ago. The group will be a self-music-producing group with the members taking part in the debut album and choreography. This new group's members have reportedly also taken part in activities of other groups in the past year.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

What other information was presented in BigHit aka Hybe's 2025 Q1 Earnings Conference Call?

Ad

In addition to this secret BigHit boy group, Hybe's Japanese subsidiary YX Labels is also preparing to debut a seven-member J-pop boy group, aoen, in June 2025. The members participated in the music survival show OEN High, which aired on Nippon TV from February to April 2025.

Every member of aoen was in training for two years before competing and lining up for their debut. Five members were selected by YX, whereas the other two were decided based on audience votes.

Ad

The call also mentioned the activities that were undertaken in the first quarter of 2025, the sales that were made, and the projected activities for the second quarter of 2025. BTS's j-hope's comeback with the singles Sweet Dreams (ft Miguel) and Monalisa, in addition to his solo concert tour Hope on the Stage, were also mentioned.

BTS's Jin is slated to make a comeback in June with his second mini-album, Echo, which will be followed by a concert tour, RUN_SEOKJIN EP. Groups like Enhypen, Le SSerafim, &Team, BoyNextDoor will be touring new cities across the globe in the coming months.

Ad

Additionally, Seventeen has also announced a comeback in May 2025 with their fifth mini-album, Happy Burstday. This group, while managed by Pledis, has been a part of Hybe Labels since it was acquired in 2020.

However, BTS's comeback as a group was not mentioned during the call. BTS members RM, Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are all slated to be discharged from the military this year. Earlier this year, the label's top officials reported that a BTS reunion is unlikely to happen in 2025, as the members need to take time for themselves after getting discharged from the military.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandini S I Nandini S I specializes in K-pop and K-drama at Sportskeeda, bringing an extensive experience in entertainment reporting where she honed her ability to discern news from the noise. Nandini believes that her keen observations and ability to tune out chatter to find valuable insight bring out the best in each piece she creates. Outside of her professional pursuits, Nandini enjoys reading and trying her hand at crocheting. Know More