"He's so full of love"- Internet in awe as BTS' Jin announces announces comeback event 'Don't Say You Love Me' with exclusive performance & fan talk

BTS' Jin is set to mark his return with a special fan event, 'Don’t Say You Love Me @Seongsu', in Seoul on May 17, 2025. Held at AndersonC in Seongsu, the event will celebrate the release of his second mini album, Echo, and is exclusively open to ARMY Membership holders.

Jin will showcase live performances of tracks from Echo, including the title track Don’t Say You Love Me, giving fans a first listen to his new music. In addition to the stage segment, the BTS vocalist will connect with fans through an intimate talk session, echoing the album's emotional core.

The gathering, limited to 180 fans selected via raffle, will feature Ji Suk-jin as host and a denim dress code inspired by the album’s concept photos. Attendees can also expect a special gift and are encouraged to hand in letters for Jin through on-site staff.

Fans online have praised the simger’s thoughtful approach for crafting such a personal event to celebrate his return. One fan commented,

"He's so full of love I can't"

"His love for us is so genuine... These surprises, these moments will remain alive in our memory forever... I'm looking forward to this... And I hope we all meet the same..." said one netizen.

"That's great, so everyone finally can have the excuse to bay the all denim outfit that's the biggest trend of the season, because they finally have a place to wear it! So no excuses It's really cool it has a dress code, after all that way everyone can be creative and fashionable" posted an X user.

"Hosted by the legendary Ji Suk-jin, this event is about to be equal parts chaotic and heart-fluttering, just like Jin himself. Get ready, world. The Super Tuna just upgraded to Super Star. #Jin May 17th!" wrote another netizen.

"I love Jin. He always wants to give his fans the best experience. He's so amazing and I'm so proud of him" read a comment on X.

Fans flooded social media with emotional reactions. While many expressed excitement over the live performances and denim-themed gathering, others shared their heartfelt thoughts about not being able to attend in person. The inclusion of a Weverse livestream touched many, with fans praising Jin’s effort to make the event accessible to all.

"I knew there'd be a lot of events which I cannot attend but it still hurts so bad the crowd will be so cute with everyone wearing denim at least we'll get live stream seokjin works so hard, I really love him so much" said an individual on X.

"THANK YOU KIM SEOKJIN FOR CONSIDERING THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THE EVENT. I LOVE HIM SO MUCH" mentioned one netizen.

"He will held Live stream for fans who can't join in person My man is the best person ever" wrote this person on X.

"Both of Jin's events taking place on the same weekend as Hobi's concert in Macau sigh.... Hope I can watch Jin for at least 25mins on May 17th, right before Hobi's concert starts at 6pm." added one fan.

BTS' Jin's Echo celebration event details: Strict check-in, ID verification, and safety guidelines for ARMY members

BTS' Jin's celebration event for his second mini album Echo 'Don't Say You Love Me @Seongsu', will start at 5:30 pm KST, and check-in will take place between 3:00 pm to 4:40 pm. Guests will not be granted admission past 4:50 pm, and the fan club has clearly stated that this time window is strictly enforced and that late admission will not be accepted.

Every guest is instructed to observe the check-in process as led by the personnel, irrespective of their designated number. Denim is the dress code for the event, and every guest in attendance is assured of a gift during the experience.

Eligibility for participation is restricted to ARMY members who have bought both the Echo album set and the Echo Weverse Albums version from Weverse Shop Global. The application window to attend is between 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 29, and 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 1, 2025. Winners will be contacted after 12:00 pm on Friday, May 2. All times and dates refer to server time, and applications are only accepted within the given window.

Attendees are also requested to show a valid physical ID and their Weverse raffle history screen at the venue for verification of identity. The ID should contain the name used when making the application, a photo that is easily recognizable, full name, and date of birth.

Photocopies, printouts, smartphone screenshots, or lapsed IDs will not be accepted. The ID's discrepancy with the picture of the applicant might lead to a call for further identification.

The accepted identification differs by nationality. Korean nationals are allowed to use their resident registration card, driver's license, passport, youth ID, or government-issued mobile IDs, while non-Korean nationals should submit either a passport or a residence card.

Only passports will be accepted from those who enrolled their ARMY Membership in English. Any ID with stickers or modifications covering the photo will be rejected. Mobile ID applicants are required to use the app on-site if needed, as screenshots will not be accepted. Student IDs and application certificates that are incomplete or torn will also be rejected.

The fan club also informed that only letters can be surrendered to the staff for handover to Jin at the event. Any other form of gift will not be entertained. Safety and order are given priority, particularly considering the narrow roads and large crowds around the venue, and visitors are to comply with all staff instructions throughout the event.

Fans caught offloading their wristbands or tickets to someone else will be punished. The transferrer and the recipient will both be blacklisted, and all event materials such as gifts and entry wristbands should be returned on the spot. The event will also be videotaped, and ticket holders may find themselves featured in the subsequent video footage.

All applicants should be 14 years old as of the event date, and that implies that they should have been born on or before May 17, 2011. The fan club also clarified that only applicants who consent to the collection and use of personal information will be considered eligible.

Information gathered is the Weverse ID, name, birthday, and phone number, and will only be used to authenticate eligibility and coordinate the event. This data will be kept for seven days from the end date of the event, after which it will be deleted. But in the case of unselected applicants, information will be deleted as soon as results are announced.

By giving out this information, applicants also agree to its usage by Weverse Company Inc. and BIGHIT MUSIC Co., Ltd. for event operation and verification purposes. Failure to agree will make one ineligible to participate.

The fan club appeals to people to carefully read all instructions before applying. Amends can be made to the event rules, and non-adherence or lack of review thereof may result in disqualification or other penalties. The BTS fan club has taken it further to appreciate the ARMY for still being with Jin's new song and the soon-to-be celebrated event.

BTS' Jin will release his much-awaited second mini album Echo on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm KST. In addition to the album, he has revealed plans for his inaugural solo world tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR.

