"UNTOUCHABLE"- Fans praise SEVENTEEN for their professionalism amid song & in-ear malfunction at recent Japan Fan meeting

SEVENTEEN has taken over social media as fans could not stop talking about the group's professionalism during technical errors at the recent Japanese fan meeting concert. On April 27, the third day of their HOLIDAY fan meeting at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, the boy group faced a malfunction in their in-ears and a delay in the back track.

The group’s leader, S.Coups, was the first among the members to notice the situation during the medley performance. He signaled the members to gather at the main stage, where monitors were available, which allowed them to hear the backtrack similar to that of the in-ear audio. He also communicated with the staff members to find countersteps to overcome this issue.

Despite the malfunction, the group showcased their stable live vocals, captivating the fans while simultaneously performing the choreography in sync. Fans showed their admiration for SEVENTEEN’s professionalism on social media.

"The whole section without in-ears, with malfunctioning tracks and nothing pure raw live vocals.. THATS seventeen for you.... UNTOUCHABLE even today!," a fan said.

"Aside from the technical error, this will be their iconic moments remembered by all," a fan added.

"When I say I am proud of being a fan of Seventeen, this is I mean. Look at the synchronisation even during the in-ear malfunction," a user added.

Some fans commended S.Coups' quick response to the situation and his leadership.

"The Medley, The Best Leader and The Best Team Members. So professional. The technical error started at 08:05 (Jun's part) during the 24H performance, Seungcheol noticed it then you could see them take off one side or both sides of their in-ears while moving to the main stage," a user stated.

"Massive respect to scoups for leading the members. he was one of the first to catch the delay and did everything he could to guide the group, a real leader behavior!," a fan commented.

"I remembered this tweet “if you go to a seventeen concert, seungcheol is always 3x busier than others” he really is a dependable leader and im always thankful for him. the best leader!!!," another fan commented.

Fans praised the members' live vocals despite facing technical issues.

"You never fail to surprise us and continue to prove how talented you are, my Sebong. Your performance made history!!," a fan mentioned.

"They were quick on their feet to overcome such incidents. their vocals remained stable and although flustered, they continued to perform well while communicating with the staff," a netizen stated.

"Thought it was my net connection acting up. Only realized about their tech prob because of the comments/posts and then slowly seeing the members gradually looked flustered. Proud of how they handled this. Proof of live singing and stable vocals," a user wrote.

More about SEVENTEEN's Japan fan meeting and May comeback

Expand Tweet

SEVENTEEN is currently on their fan meeting series titled HOLIDAY in Japan. They have completed the first three shows in Osaka, held at the Kyocera Dome on April 24, 25, and 27, 2025.

The boy group performed songs like 1 to 13 and Eye on You from their last album, SPILL THE FEELS, among other songs.

They also showcased their popular Japanese track ‘CALL CALL CALL!’ and ‘Sara Sara. They concluded the show with other Korean songs, including Headliner and Mansae.

The group will perform more fan convention concerts in Saitama, Japan, at the Saitama Super Arena on April 10 and 11, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Previously, on April 21, 2025, PLEDIS Entertainment announced the group's plans for 2025, including the release of their 5th full-length album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, a new unit, and another world tour.

On April 27, 2025, PLEDIS Ent. also dropped the teaser for the upcoming album titled ‘Dare or Death’ on YouTube. The members exuded a dark aura through the teaser, creating fans’ anticipation online.

Meanwhile, HAPPY BURSTDAY is set to be out on May 26, 2025, at 6 pm KST on SEVENTEEN’s 10th debut anniversary.

