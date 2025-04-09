"Why does he gotta excel at everything INCLUDING ENLISTING": Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Woozi gets Grade 1 to serve as active duty soldier in military

SEVENTEEN's Woozi has revealed that he received Grade 1 and is set to serve as an active duty soldier in the military. On April 9, 2025, Woozi appeared on Calm Down Man's YouTube livestream, where the host asked him about his military service plans. Woozi responded by revealing that he acquired Grade 1 during his physical examination, making him eligible to serve as an active duty soldier.

Notably, he added that he would like to appear on Calm Down Man's live broadcast again to greet the viewers. However, it would be before his military enlistment, after he shaves his head for the same. As the clips from Calm Down Man's livestream went viral on social media, fans were surprised that the idol achieved Grade 1.

The Super singer is renowned for his vocal and performing skills; he is also well known as a producer. Now, fans swelled with pride after knowing he is physically healthy as well, taking to X to react to the same.

"Why does he gotta excel at everything INCLUDING ENLISTING," a fan said.

"Bro is so good at everything even enlisting... Suffering from success fr," one fan added.

"WHO NEEDS PLEDIS WHEN HOWOO TALKING ABOUT THEIR ENLISTMENT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT LIKE A HOBBY THESE DAYS," an X user stated.

Fans could not contain their excitement as Woozi stated he would like to come on Calm Down Man's show with a buzz cut ahead of enlistment.

"ARE WE SEEING WOOZI WITH HIS HAIR SHAVED ON CALM DOWN MAN BEFORE HE ENLISTS OMG," a fan exclaimed.

"The most introverted member possibly turning out to be the first one parading with his shaved head in a public broadcast before enlistment is such a very Seventeen thing to do lol," another commented.

"I'm glad he got close to someone he can casually schedule broadcast appearances with," a netizen wrote.

SEVENTEEN fans were seemingly relieved to hear that Woozi was healthy and fit to serve in the military through active duty.

"Seeing he received a grade 1 is so relieving. i am glad he's healthy. Serve well, jihoonie we will wait for uuu!" a fan mentioned.

"I shouldn’t be surprised that he received grade 1 on his physical examination (he’s a gym rat duh?) but i still am amazed (considering svt’s rigorous choreographies & practices)," an X user wrote.

"Not that surprised he received grade 1 and i am glad to know that he's healthy," one fan reacted.

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi wants to be forgotten for a while during military service

During his appearance on Calm Down Man's live broadcast, SEVENTEEN's Woozi shared how he wanted to spend the duration of his military service besides training. Woozi, known to be a homebody, said that due to his introverted personality, he would like to spend some quiet time in the military.

“Since I'm an introvert, I want to be forgotten at least at that moment. I'm really sorry to say this to my fans,” the idol said.

He then explained that he was preparing a lot of content for fans before he gets enlisted. However, he did not go into details regarding the same, as nothing has been officially announced by his agency, PLEDIS Entertainment.

The SEVENTEEN member added,

“But I won't be forgotten. I have a lot prepared... I'm going to do various activities before I go. I can't say anything because there's no announcement.”

In other news, SEVENTEEN's leader, S.Coups, was exempted from military service, receiving Grade 5 in March 2024. Meanwhile, Jeonghan and Wonwoo enlisted in an alternative position on September 26, 2024, and April 3, 2025, respectively.

Furthermore, Hoshi and Woozi are expected to be the next members to enlist in the military. However, PLEDIS Entertainment is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date of their enlistment.

