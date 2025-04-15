"He has literally served enough"- Fans react as SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo's military photo & magazine cover feature drop on same day

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo’s military photo and magazine cover feature dropped on the same day, sending fans into a frenzy. On April 15, 2025, the official website of the South Korean Army Training Center uploaded photos of recently recruited military trainees. The images are accessible to and can be viewed by the general public.

According to PLEDIS Entertainment, Wonwoo enlisted in the military on April 3 in an alternative position. As seen in the image, Wonwoo posed alongside his platoon members and was spotted in a military uniform for the first time since enlistment. Moreover, Harper's Bazaar Japan dropped the special cover for the June 2025 edition featuring the SEVENTEEN rapper.

Wonwoo was seen wearing a brown suit on the first cover page and a black outfit on the second one. Fans were surprised by the coincidence of seeing the K-pop idol in two different versions. They turn to the social media platform X to share their thoughts about the new update on Wonwoo's professional and military life.

"He has literally served enough," a fan said.

"Serving in the military and serving facecard in magazine cover on the same day," a fan added.

"Nah putting out these pics back to back should be a f*cking CRIME DAWG," a user mentioned.

Fans shared their thoughts after witnessing the LALALI singer in a military uniform for the first time.

"The chrome hearts glasses… him looking a bit tan due to the training… all suited up with the military uniform… so f*cking emotional oh wonwoo i am so so prouf of YOU… hoping you spend your time well in training and serve well… i’ll see you again in 2027 OKAY," a user wrote.

"Getting little updates from wonwoo even inside the military keeps us wonwoorideuls alive knowing he’s doing so well inside the training camp just gives us this relieving comfort. oh wonwoo, we are so sooo proud of you," a fan commented," a fan commented.

"carats esp being a wonwoorideul is not for the weak like for realllll. imagine receiving two updates from wonwoo today and its showcase the two personality, two worlds of him," another fan commented.

Fans were emotional as observed that Wonwoo was not wearing SEVENTEEN's special ring on his pinky finger.

"That pic of wonwoo in his military uniform posing without his team ring with a proper posture and expression that's not my wonu i can't do this," a netizen wrote.

"THIS IS WHY THEY DIDN'T DO A NEW CEREMONY IN A WHILE THEY KNEW OBVIOUSLY AAAA THEY ARE GONNA DO IT ONCE THEY ARE BACK AAAAAAAA," a user reacted.

"The group marriage ring being off, south korea you will pay for tearing apart my family," a fan mentioned.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo's military service and upcoming releases including NANA Inn, and more

On April 3, 2025, Wonwoo of SEVENTEEN began military training at his designated base in an alternative position. He became the second member after Jeonghan to be enlisted for the mandatory services. Before his enlistment during the CARAT LAND fan meeting, he confirmed he would release cover songs for fans. On April 2, 2025, as promised, Wonwoo dropped a cover of the song TOMBOY, originally by Hyukoh, on SEVENTEEN's official YouTube channel.

On April 10, 2025, PLEDIS Entertainment also dropped a teaser named EVERY WONWOO, showcasing clips and photos taken by the Last Night singer. Words like “coming soon” appeared in the teaser along with the date April 17, 2025, creating anticipation. Wonwoo participated in the filming of the upcoming variety show NANA Inn/Nana Minbak alongside his fellow group members.

NANA Inn, directed by Na Yeong-seok, would be the group's second show in collaboration with him. The show is expected to be released around the 10th anniversary of the group, which falls on May 26, 2025. Notably, the official date is yet to be announced by the production team.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo is expected to be discharged from his military duties in 2027.

