“Shin pd taking all chances to give us Actor Jeon Wonwoo”— Fans in a frenzy over SEVENTEEN’s SUPER MV feature in latest Resident Playbook episode

SEVENTEEN made an unexpected appearance on Resident Playbook starring Kang You-seok and Go Youn-jung, sending fans into a frenzy. On April 20, 2025, tvN released the third episode, showcasing the desks of all four residents. Um Jae-il, portrayed by Kang You-seok, wasn’t at his desk, but his computer screen displayed that he was streaming SEVENTEEN's music video for Super on YouTube.

Ad

Um Jae-il was part of a K-pop group that had only one hit song. He later decided to pursue a career in the medical field but remains passionate about music. Fans were surprised to see their favorite group featured in Resident Playbook, noting that Wonwoo's part in the music video was included in the drama.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Additionally, SEVENTEEN has filmed a travel variety show, Nana Tour, with renowned producer Na Yeong-seok. Notably, both the variety show and Resident Playbook have been produced by the same production house, Eggiscoming, one of CJENM's studios.

Fans joked that the producers aimed to see Wonwoo transition into acting and took to social media to express their excitement about the Super MV scene in Resident Playbook.

"Shin pd taking all chances to give us Actor Jeon Wonwoo," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If wonu ends up cameoing as a young doctor in hospital playlist after his military service… i think i could die in peace… just kidding… (but not really)...," a fan added.

"Wonwoo met shin wonho pdnim and lee woojung writernim -> wonwoo appeared in resident playbook -> actor wonwoo debut (soon) (manifesting)," a netizen stated.

Ad

Fans correlated the scene with the friendship dynamics in Resident Playbook.

"Tbh jaeil is the most I LOVE MY TEAM I LOVE MY CREW resident," a user stated.

"He does radiance I LOVE MY TEAM, I LOVE MY CREW energy knowing he's the one who believe in the power of friendship the most," a fan wrote.

"love they used SUPER MV on Ep 4 that their friendship started growing "I love my team I love my crew", right? And, Na PD's company is totally full of Carats, I guess," a netizen mentioned.

Ad

In another scene, Um Jae-il was seen watching a group's choreography and complimented them for their synchronization. Fans assumed that he was referring to SEVENTEEN.

"I love how super was the first challenge na pd also shot w svt shshshd and now we see jaeil trying the super choreo too. Eggiscoming thank u for loving SVT," a fan commented.

"I dont even need to guess which MV or which group he’s watching, just the comment alone scream SEVENTEEN," a user said.

Ad

"Um Jaeil’s idol is seventeen omg it makes so much sense coz he’s a kpop idol/1st year resident. i hope to see more svt contents from jaeil please i love him so much," a netizen state.

SEVENTEEN & Resident Playbook: Dokyeom's upcoming OST, Hospital Playlist soundtrack, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Resident Playbook, directed by Lee Min-soo and written by Kim Song-hee, is a spin-off of tvN's popular medical series Hospital Playlist. The drama depicts the realistic stories of young residents who strive daily to excel in the medical field as professionals. They face hardships as they meet new patients and gain experience through their work.

Resident Playbook boasts a star-studded lineup for its original soundtracks, featuring Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Seungmin, and I.N., TXT, EXO's D.O., and many more. Dokyeom of SEVENTEEN has also been confirmed as one of the singers for the show's OST.

Ad

In episode 2 of the drama, a snippet of Dokyeom's OST was allegedly played during a scene with Go Youn-jung and Jung Joon-won. Notably, the release date of the song has yet to be announced.

Furthermore, DK, along with his fellow SEVENTEEN members Seungkwan and Woozi, lent their voices for Hospital Playlist season 2 OST Part 8, titled Is It Still Beautiful.

Fans can catch up with the first four episodes of Resident Playbook on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More