Missing Hospital Playlist? From Ahn Eun-jin to Jung Kyung-ho, all Resident Playbook cameos explained

Hospital Playlist stars Ahn Eun-jin, Jung Kyung-ho, and more made their appearances in the ongoing tvN drama Resident Playbook featuring Go Youn-jung and Kang You-seok. Hospital Playlist, a drama about wise surgeons, became one of the most loved K-dramas due to its storytelling and the characters when it first aired in 2020 on tvN and Netflix.

Ad

The second season of the drama also became a success, opening paths for the spin-off Resident Playbook, telling the stories of rookie residents. The two series are interconnected to each other, as the characters share the same backdrop of Yulje Medical Center but different branches.

Viewers and fans who have been missing Hospital Playlist may get glimpses of the characters in Resident Playbook as the actors are set to make a cameo. In Resident Playbook episode 2, Ahn Eun-jin, who played Chu Min-ah, reprised her character.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, all the 99z friends, including Cho Jung-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Jeon Mi-do, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Kim Dae-myung, have confirmed to make an appearance. In episode 3, Ha Yoon-kyung and Moon Tae-yu appeared briefly. As per the reports by Joy News 24 and iMBC, Shin Hyun-been, Jung Moon-sung, Kwak Sun-young, and Kim Jun-han are also making a special appearance.

99z of Hospital Playlist (Image Via X/@cjndrama)

Hospital Playlist characters cameos in Resident Playbook explained episode-wise: Ahn Eun-jin, Jung Kyung-ho & more

Hospital Playlist depicts the realistic fictional story of five surgeons who navigate their personal and work lives wisely through different experiences with patients. Meanwhile, Resident Playbook explores the tale of four first-year residents who end up making mistakes every day and gain learning experience through their actions, eventually preparing to be ideal surgeons in the future.

Ad

Ra Mi-ran in episode 1:

Ra Mi-ran in Resident Playbook (Image Via X/@cjndrama)

Ra Mi-ran did not play a main character in Hospital Playlist, but she is known for her role in Shin PD and Lee Woo-jung's previous hit drama Reply 1988. Ra Mi-ran came as a surgeon and a masseuse in Oh Yi-young's bizarre dream. After Oh Yi-young woke up and went to the bank, she met a banker played by Ra Mi-ran as well.

Ad

Ahn Eun-jin as Chu Min-ah in episode 2:

Ad

Chu Min-ah, played by Ahn Eun-jin, saw Oh Yi-young with a huge bag, assuming that she was running away because they had observed several residents quit their jobs due to the work pressure. Chu Min-ah lured her in for a coffee break and spoke about her days as a resident. She gave her an important document and asked her to deliver it to chief resident Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won) at the Jongno Branch.

Ad

She later called Ku Do-won to take care of Oh Yi-young so she would not quit. Chu Min-ah was then seen talking to a person on a phone call in a lovey-dovey manner, confirming that she was married to Yang Seok-hyung (Kim Dae-myung).

Ha Yoon-kyung & Moon Tae-yu in episode 3:

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Resident Playbook episode 3, it was shown that Yong Seok-min, played by Moon Tae-yu, became a professor while Heo Seon-bin, depicted by Ha Yoon-kyung, was writing research papers with Choi Seong-hwa (Jeon Mi-do). Yong Seok-min was seen taking glances over someone standing in the back of an elevator, and due to this, Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah) thought he was looking at her.

Pyo Nam-kyung concluded that Yong Seok-min liked him. However, as the people got off the elevator, Yong Seok-min went to the back and held Heo Seon-bin, who told him to stop looking at her that way or else people might get the wrong idea.

Ad

Jung Kyung-ho in episode 4:

Ad

Jung Kyung-ho, popular for his role as CS surgeon Kim Jun-wan, was called to the Jongno branch for a case study by Professor Seo Jung-min (Lee Bo-ryun). Oh Yi-young was asked to report to him, but she kept making mistakes and got scolded by Kim Jun-wan. He said she reminded him of someone who keeps making mistakes and, at the same time, gets a call from Do Jae-hak, played by Jung Moon-sung.

Ad

Kim Jun-wan and Do Jae-hak showed their unending bickering once again in Resident Playbook. Later, Kim Jun-wan showed his support to Seo, who could not save the baby for the second time when she addressed the same to the mother.

Stay tuned for weekly updates on Hospital Playlist characters' cameos in Resident Playbook!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More