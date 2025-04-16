Resident Playbook update: Jung Kyung-ho's cameo, Hospital Playlist band Mido & Falasol's new OST, and more

The tvN medical drama Resident Playbook, a spin-off of Hospital Playlist, is set to feature several cameos, including Jung Kyung-ho, Moon Tae-yoo, and Ha Yoon-kyung.

On Tuesday, April 15, Shin Won-ho PD, one of the creators of Resident Playbook, confirmed in an event, as per Chosun Daily, that Jung Kyung-ho’s character, Kim Jun-wan, will make a brief appearance in this week's episode. Notably, Kim Jun-wan is a strict cardiac surgeon who does not entertain any mistakes in the OR, but has a soft heart in reality.

“There are special appearances in almost every episode. People related to ‘Hospital Playlist’ will appear. All of the 99s will appear, and the main actors will also appear when necessary. Kim Jun-wan (played by Jung Kyung-ho) will appear in this week’s episode. I hope you will watch our babies growing up with warm eyes,” Shin PD said.

Moreover, he confirmed that Mido & Falasol are set to release an original song as well as the remake of AMATEUR in the Go Youn-jung starrer drama. Mido & Falasol is a band formed by the main characters in Hospital Playlist, played by actors Cho Jung-seok, Jeon Mi-do, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, and Kim Dae-myung.

The actors have sung several iconic songs and also lent their vocals for original soundtracks for Hospital Playlist.

Hospital Playlist actors Moon Tae-yu and Ha Yoon-kyung to reportedly make a special appearance in Go Youn-jung's Resident Playbook

As per OSEN, Moon Tae-yu and Ha Yoon-kyung, who played the roles of residents in Hospital Playlist, are reported to make a special appearance in Resident Playbook. The ongoing tvN drama follows the story of young OB-GYN residents struggling and learning every single day to become better surgeons in the future.

In Hospital Playlist, Moon Tae-yu depicted the character of Yong Seok-min, the chief of residents in the neurosurgery department loved by all. Meanwhile, Ha Yoon-kyung portrayed the role of Heo Seon-bin, a resident who is known to look after her juniors and interns.

Despite being supporting characters, Heo Seon-bin and Yong Seok-min played a significant part in the story. They gained attention among viewers for their romance, especially when Yong Seok-min proposed to Heo Seon-bin for marriage.

It is unclear whether they tied the knot, and with their reported cameo in Resident Playbook, confirmation about their marriage is anticipated. Furthermore, curiosity has been raised about the two senior residents’ role in the special appearance.

Resident Playbook ep 1-2 cameos: Ra Mi-ran and Ahn Eun-jin

Ra Mi-ran and Ahn Eun-jin, who acted together in The Good Bad Mother, appeared briefly in Resident Playbook's episodes 1 and 2, respectively. Ra Mi-ran appeared as a head surgeon and as a masseuse in Oh Yi-young's (Go Youn-jung’s) dream. After the dream sequence, Ra Mi-ran also appeared as a banker in front of Oh Yi-young.

Meanwhile, Ahn Eun-jin, who played the role of resident Chu Min-ah in Hospital Playlist, also made a cameo. Chu Min-ah saw Oh Yi-young with a big bag, assuming she was running away and quitting her residency. She spoke to her briefly, subtly reminding her about her strengths, and helped her stay back at the hospital.

Furthermore, she was seen talking to a person on call in an adorable tone and noticed how Oh Yi-young was slightly weirded out by it. Chu Min-ah explained that it was because they recently got married. Notably, Chu Min-ah and Yang Seok-hyung (Kim Dae-myung) formed their romantic relationship in season 2 of the drama.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook episodes 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.

