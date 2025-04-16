Do you need to watch Hospital Playlist before Resident Playbook? Explained

Resident Playbook, the spin-off of tvN and Netflix hit medical drama Hospital Playlist, is trending on social media for its storyline and the characters. Resident Playbook, starring Go Youn-jung, Kang You-seok, and more, aired the first two episodes on April 12 and 13 on tvN and Netflix.
Viewers began to share their enthusiasm for watching the series on social media, gaining attention from K-drama fans who hadn't watched Hospital Playlist. The series stars, Cho Jung-seok as Lee Ik-jun, Jeon Mi-do as Choi Seong-hwa, Kim Dae-myung as Yang Seok-hyung, Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Jun-wan, and Yoo Yeon-seok as Ahn Jeong-won.
Hospital Playlist follows the story of five wise surgeons from different departments of Yulje Medical Center. They have also been best friends since college. The drama gives an insight into how the doctors navigate their personal and professional lives with 20 years of experience.
Meanwhile, in contrast to Hospital Playlist, the Go Youn-jung starrer is about first-year residents at the Jongno Branch of Yulje Medical Center. Go Youn-jung plays Lee Yi-young, Kang You-seok plays Um Jae-il, Shin Si-ah plays Pyo Nam-kyung, and Han Ye-ji plays Kim Sa-bi. The story follows four residents who make mistakes, face innumerable challenges and overcome the hurdles to become wise surgeons in the future.
Although the two dramas are interconnected to each other, it is not necessary to watch Hospital Playlist to understand the ongoing series. However, to get the true essence of the show, viewers are highly recommended to watch the 2020 drama.
3 Reasons why you should not miss out on Hospital Playlist while enjoying Resident Playbook
Hospital Playlist is a comedy, feel-good, and slice-of-life drama penned by renowned screenwriter Lee Woo-jung and helmed by director Shin Won-ho. The duo is known for producing the popular Reply series franchise and Prison Playbook.
However, this time, they joined forces as the creators of Resident Playbook. Meanwhile, author Kim Song-hee is credited as the writer, and Lee Min-soo joined as the director.
1) Hospital Playlist characters’ cameos
According to Chosun Daily, producer Shin Won-ho confirmed that Hospital Playlist's main characters will make cameo appearances in each episode of Resident Playbook. Viewers who have not watched the show may miss out on the context and may not know the character's importance in the scene.
Notably, actress Ahn Eun-jin, who played Chu Min-ah, was the first to appear in Resident Playbook episode 2, where she successfully stops Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung) from quitting her residency. Furthermore, Kim Jun-wan, played by Jung Kyung-ho, is set to appear in the second week's show broadcast.
2) Friendship dynamics and music
Lee Ik-jun, Yang Seok-hyung, Choi Seong-hwa, Ahn Jeong-won, and Kim Jun-wan became friends during their undergraduate years in 1999. All five picked different majors and became professionals in their fields, but they work at the same hospital. Despite their hectic schedule, they have meals together from time to time.
They also followed their passion for music and formed a band widely known as Mido & Falasol, which gathers at Yang Seok-hyung's house weekly for practices. Notably, Mido & Falasol will sing an original soundtrack for Resident Playbook and will also do a remake song of AMATEUR for the show.
3) Storyline
The tvN drama depicts heartwarming tales through the lenses of the five surgeons who impact several patients' lives. The show touches on different subjects of life, bringing in a whirlpool of emotions with each patient and health care worker’s story in the hospital.
Besides this, the drama navigates love, romance, and relationship dynamics through its characters. Resident Playbook, being a spin-off of the Hospital Playlist franchise, also promises to showcase heartwarming stories about the residents.
Meanwhile, Hospital Playlist seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix for streaming. Resident Playbook will air episode 3 on Saturday, April 19, 2025 on tvN at 9:10 pm KST and later on Netflix.