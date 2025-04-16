Do you need to watch Hospital Playlist before Resident Playbook? Explained

Resident Playbook, the spin-off of tvN and Netflix hit medical drama Hospital Playlist, is trending on social media for its storyline and the characters. Resident Playbook, starring Go Youn-jung, Kang You-seok, and more, aired the first two episodes on April 12 and 13 on tvN and Netflix.

Ad

Viewers began to share their enthusiasm for watching the series on social media, gaining attention from K-drama fans who hadn't watched Hospital Playlist. The series stars, Cho Jung-seok as Lee Ik-jun, Jeon Mi-do as Choi Seong-hwa, Kim Dae-myung as Yang Seok-hyung, Jung Kyung-ho as Kim Jun-wan, and Yoo Yeon-seok as Ahn Jeong-won.

Hospital Playlist follows the story of five wise surgeons from different departments of Yulje Medical Center. They have also been best friends since college. The drama gives an insight into how the doctors navigate their personal and professional lives with 20 years of experience.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, in contrast to Hospital Playlist, the Go Youn-jung starrer is about first-year residents at the Jongno Branch of Yulje Medical Center. Go Youn-jung plays Lee Yi-young, Kang You-seok plays Um Jae-il, Shin Si-ah plays Pyo Nam-kyung, and Han Ye-ji plays Kim Sa-bi. The story follows four residents who make mistakes, face innumerable challenges and overcome the hurdles to become wise surgeons in the future.

Although the two dramas are interconnected to each other, it is not necessary to watch Hospital Playlist to understand the ongoing series. However, to get the true essence of the show, viewers are highly recommended to watch the 2020 drama.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

3 Reasons why you should not miss out on Hospital Playlist while enjoying Resident Playbook

Jeon Mi-do & Ha Yoon-kyung (Image Via X/@cjndrama)

Hospital Playlist is a comedy, feel-good, and slice-of-life drama penned by renowned screenwriter Lee Woo-jung and helmed by director Shin Won-ho. The duo is known for producing the popular Reply series franchise and Prison Playbook.

Ad

However, this time, they joined forces as the creators of Resident Playbook. Meanwhile, author Kim Song-hee is credited as the writer, and Lee Min-soo joined as the director.

1) Hospital Playlist characters’ cameos

Ad

According to Chosun Daily, producer Shin Won-ho confirmed that Hospital Playlist's main characters will make cameo appearances in each episode of Resident Playbook. Viewers who have not watched the show may miss out on the context and may not know the character's importance in the scene.

Notably, actress Ahn Eun-jin, who played Chu Min-ah, was the first to appear in Resident Playbook episode 2, where she successfully stops Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung) from quitting her residency. Furthermore, Kim Jun-wan, played by Jung Kyung-ho, is set to appear in the second week's show broadcast.

Ad

2) Friendship dynamics and music

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lee Ik-jun, Yang Seok-hyung, Choi Seong-hwa, Ahn Jeong-won, and Kim Jun-wan became friends during their undergraduate years in 1999. All five picked different majors and became professionals in their fields, but they work at the same hospital. Despite their hectic schedule, they have meals together from time to time.

They also followed their passion for music and formed a band widely known as Mido & Falasol, which gathers at Yang Seok-hyung's house weekly for practices. Notably, Mido & Falasol will sing an original soundtrack for Resident Playbook and will also do a remake song of AMATEUR for the show.

Ad

3) Storyline

Cho Jung-seok, Kim Dae-myung, Jung Kyung-ho, and Yoo Yeon-seok (Images Via X/@cjndrama)

The tvN drama depicts heartwarming tales through the lenses of the five surgeons who impact several patients' lives. The show touches on different subjects of life, bringing in a whirlpool of emotions with each patient and health care worker’s story in the hospital.

Ad

Besides this, the drama navigates love, romance, and relationship dynamics through its characters. Resident Playbook, being a spin-off of the Hospital Playlist franchise, also promises to showcase heartwarming stories about the residents.

Meanwhile, Hospital Playlist seasons 1 and 2 are available on Netflix for streaming. Resident Playbook will air episode 3 on Saturday, April 19, 2025 on tvN at 9:10 pm KST and later on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More