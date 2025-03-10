"Ready to once again be parasocially over-identifying with fictional kdrama doctors"— Fans react to Go Youn-jung's Resident Playbook's teaser

Go Youn-jung starrer Resident Playbook's teaser garnered attention from Hospital Playlist fans and potential viewers online. On March 10, 2025, tvN unveiled the teaser of the upcoming medical drama Resident Playbook, showcasing glimpses of wholesome moments captured at the hospital.

The teaser depicted the closing scene from Hospital Playlist, indicating a new start, which takes the viewers back to the 90s. It featured a scene in which a senior doctor suspected Oh Yi-young (played by Go Youn-jung) had left work by delaying the surgery. To this, other residents responded that they were not aware of it. As the senior left and the door closed, Oh Yi-young was seen hiding behind it.

For the unversed, Resident Playbook is a spin-off of the highly popular drama Hospital Playlist starring Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do, Kim Dae-myung, Jung Kyung-ho, and Yoo Yeon-seok, about five surgeons working in different departments of Yulje Medical Center.

Hospital Playlist fans who enjoyed the drama for its heartwarming stories stated that they look forward to the release of the spin-off. They shared their reactions to the teaser on X.

"Ready to once again be parasocially over-identifying with fictional kdrama doctors," a fan said.

"this lee woojung x shin wonho universe again!! life is gonna be good," a fan added.

"99z clip in the beginning, also the vibes for the teaser do remind me of HP. All the best to the new casts!!!!!!!!" a user stated.

Fans expressed their excitement over the teaser of the Hospital Playlist spin-off Resident Playbook.

"so it’s focused on the pedia & OB wing of Yulje? ooh the propaganda jk HAHAHA. I'm so excited, I hope the new residents gossip about the cute neuro- & general surgeon couple," a fan commented.

"I'm 100% confident about this drama cause hospital playlist was really good and GYJ is in here," another fan commented.

"WAIT. ITS A SPIN OFF?? I thought they are unrelated but having oddly similar aesthetics. Oh I am seated," a netizen said.

Hospital Playlist viewers shared that they look forward to seeing the new cast, including Go Youn-jung and Kang You-seok.

"Yeeeeeeeiiiii, I'm so seated for this one, I can't wait to see my girl Go Youn Jung as a doctor," a user mentioned.

"Please, I need a moment to appreciate, already waiting for these dear ones. And as it starts with the final scene of those who will always have my heart, I just loved it #HospitalPlaylist #ResidentPlaybook," a user reacted.

"crying shaking throwing up this sht they’ve teasing since 2023 is real and happening my kang youseok and younjung i am sooo happy," a fan wrote.

What is Resident Playbook about? Hospital Playlist's spin-off introduces new characters

Resident Playbook follows the story of young residents who work in the obstetrics and gynaecology department to become wise surgeons. Set in the 1990s, this drama will showcase the story of doctors at the Yulje Medical Center who experience several hurdles and hindrances while also keeping up with their social lives.

The drama is helmed by director Shin Won-ho and penned by author Lee Woo-jung, the renowned duo known for the Reply Series, Prison Playbook, and more.

Go Youn-jung will play the role of first-year OB-GYN resident, Oh Yi-young; Shin Si-ah as Pyo Nam-kyung; Han Ye-ji as Kim Sa-bi; and Kang You-seok as Um Jae-il.

On March 10, 2025, tvN unveiled the poster of Resident Playbook displaying the ID cards of the residents and confirmed the release to be in April 2025.

