"Juji golden era"—Fans react as several Ju Ji-hoon featured projects including The Trauma Code, Light Shop, & more trend across OTT platforms

South Korean actor Ju Ji-hoon is all over social media and gained popularity through his breakout role as Baek Kang-hyuk in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. His shows are now dictating rankings on different OTT platforms. On February 6, 2024, Ju Ji-hoon’s previous dramas released in the last few years have soared high on video-on-demand platforms.

Following the success of his Netflix medical drama, South Korean viewers started to tune in to his old projects.

Ju Ji-hoon drama rankings on South Korean OTT platforms include (February 6, 2025):

#1 2025 drama The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call on Netflix

#1 2022 film Gentleman on Wavve

#2 2024 series Light Shop on Disney+

#3 2024 series Blood Free on Disney+

#7 2023 film Ransomed on Netflix

Fans have showcased their love for the actor and his performances in the above dramas on social media. They were delighted to learn that more viewers have begun to showcase their interest in Ju Ji-hoon. They took to X to express their excitement about his shows’ success.

"Juji golden era," a fan wrote.

"Definitely his year!! everyone got jujihooned rn," a fan stated.

"When it rains, it pours. It's his time to shine," an X user commented.

Fans who enjoyed Blood Free and The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call demanded a second season featuring Ju Ji-hoon.

"Watch Blood Free and The Trauma Code so we can get S2," a netizen suggested.

"I need the masses to stream blood free so I can get season 2," another netizen added.

"JU JI HOON wave is hitting the world and everybody got swept away by it," a fan stated.

Fans expressed their pride in the South Korean actor's success.

"I got Ju Jihooned, You got Ju Jihooned, everybody got Ju Jihooned and now we're Ju Jihooning," a fan added.

I've never been this proud of the achievements of a Korean actor hahaha it turns out I love Ju Jihoon that much," a fan mentioned (translated by Google).

More about Ju Ji-hoon’s dramas: The Trauma Code, Light Shop & more

Ju Ji-hoon marked the beginning of 2025 with his Netflix series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, which is currently ranking at number one on the top 10 most-watched non-English global TV show category list. The drama has maintained the first position on the list for two weeks now. It first surpassed Squid Game 2, securing second place on January 29, 2025.

Previously, Ju Ji-hoon appeared as a shopkeeper in the Disney+ series Light Shop alongside Park Bo-young, Kim Min-ha, and more, which emerged as the most-watched Korean language drama on the platform. Furthermore, his thriller series Blood Free, released in 2024 on Disney+, featuring Han Hyo-joo, also gained appreciation from fans.

Blood Free is currently ranking on the third spot in Korea, following Light Shop which ranks number two on Disney+. Besides Blood Free and Light Shop, he also appeared in the tvN rom-com drama Love Your Enemy starring Jung Yu-mi, which was released between November and December 2024.

Love Your Enemy is available on Viki and Disney+ in limited countries.

