"THE LONG WAIT IS FINALLY OVER!!" — Fans celebrate as Resident Playbook starring Go Youn-jung airs after getting postponed for a year

According to the Korea Times, Resident Playbook—starring Go Youn-jung, one of the highly anticipated K-dramas—finally began airing after being postponed in 2024. tvN aired the first episode of the medical drama on Saturday, April 11, 2025. The series was originally slated for release in May 2024.

At the beginning of last year, tvN confirmed the show's release month, promising to explore the lives and challenges of medical residents. However, in February 2024—just three months ahead of the expected release—South Korean medical professionals reportedly took to the streets to protest the government's plan to increase student admissions in the medical field.

Several professionals allegedly resigned in protest, and the widespread unrest resulted in a negative opinion among the masses, which reportedly impacted the release of Resident Playbook.

The drama was postponed indefinitely and later rescheduled for April 2025. Following the release of the pilot episode, fans expressed their enthusiasm on social media. The drama, being a spin-off of Hospital Playlist, created anticipation among viewers for the upcoming episodes. One fan on X wrote:

"EVERYBODY UP IT’S #ResidentPlaybook DAY!! THE LONG WAIT IS FINALLY OVER!!"

"It still feels surreal watching this intro like, it’s finally not a dream anymore. It’s actually happening. It’s airing!" a user stated.

"It's finally #ResidentPlaybook day !!!!! After waiting for it for a whole year or even longer & it almost getting cancelled, here we are !!!!" a fan reacted.

Fans showcased their support for Go Youn-jung for her role in the series.

"Lets gooooo #ResidentPlaybookEp1. We waited for so looooooong and we’re here," a user commented.

"never forget the traumatising era of these gyj photos that haunted the tl when the drama got announced, delayed, postponed, and almost cancelled but she's finally free," another user commented.

"Finally!!!! #ResidentPlaybook is now playing on Netflix. Please come and support my woman #GoYounJung," a fan stated.

Fans were excited to see how the Resident Playbook plot will unfurl at the Yulje Medical Center, Jongno branch. Notably, Yulje Medical Center served as the base for surgeons in tvN's hit drama Hospital Playlist.

"Omggggg my beloved hospital is back. I can feel it in my soul. My peace," a netizen mentioned.

"Back to Yulje brings me back to old times. Oh how much I miss Yulje Medical Centre," a fan wrote.

"RESIDENT PLAYBOOK ERA, START!!! WELCOME TO THE YULJE NEW ERA GUYS!!! WE ARE SO BACK YULJEM!!!!" a user said.

Resident Playbook, starring Go Youn-jung, marks the highest viewership ratings with the first episode

Resident Playbook aired its first episode on April 11, 2025, garnering an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.7 percent, as per Nielsen Korea. The episode peaked at 5.7 percent, making it the most watched cable show in its timeslot. In the Seoul metropolitan region, the drama recorded an average of 4.4 percent viewership ratings, with the highest going up to 6.2 percent.

The drama follows the lives of medical residents at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center as they prepare themselves to become competent and wise surgeons in the future. It explores the challenges they face, the mistakes they make, and the learnings they receive from the situations to become better medical professionals.

Go Youn-jung stars as Oh Yi-young, with Shin Si-a playing Pyo Nam-kyung, Kang You-seok as Eom Jae-il, and Han Ye-ji portraying Kim Sa-bi. The four residents navigate their journey at the OB-GYN department of the medical center.

Resident Playbook airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:10 pm KST on tvN.

