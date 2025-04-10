"They want Hospital Playlist season 3" — Fans emotional as Shin PD reveals 99-liners wanted to be regular cast in 'Resident Playbook'

PD Shin Won-ho, the creator of Resident Playbook, revealed that the 99-liners of Hospital Playlist had wished to be regular cast members in the upcoming medical drama Resident Playbook. The revelation came during a press conference by the production team and cast of the show held in Seoul on April 10, 2025.

At the event, Shin PD was asked if the Hospital Playlist cast, Cho Jung-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, Jeon Mi-do, and Yoo Yeon-seok, would make special appearances in the new series.

Notably, Resident Playbook is a spin-off of Cho Jung-seok's medical drama. At first, Shin PD denied their appearance, but he swiftly admitted, as the journalists pointed out that several articles announcing the same had been published. He revealed that the batch of 1999 in Hospital Playlist, also known as the 99z or 99-liners, wanted to appear as regular cast members.

As translated by the X user @hyovrse, Shin PD revealed that the 99z told him:

“Kyungho and Daemyung asked me why they weren’t in every episode…Don’t mention us as cameos; just list us as cast members…”

He expressed his relief, saying:

“They treated it like it’s their own project.”

As the videos from the press conference went viral on social media, fans were emotional yet enthusiastic. They urged the creators to produce season three of the hit drama. One user wrote on X:

"They want Hospital Playlist season 3! That's a hint."

Many netizens shared similar reactions.

"if you think you love hospital playlist/yulje hospital universe the most, think again! 99z literally exist," a user stated.

"Kyungho and Daemyung's life mission is to annoy Shin Wonho to making HP season 3," a fan reacted.

Fans were reminded of the time when Shin PD discussed the possibilities of Hospital Playlist season 3 with the cast members.

"still holding out hope for this bc 99z actors and shin-lee are willing to do it, they just need to figure out everyone’s schedules," a fan commented.

"This exchange of Shin PD and Jo Jungsuk about the possibility of having s3 and Hospital Playlist’s impact to their lives is so endearing. No doubt they treated Resident Playbook as their own. And with their cameo, we’ll see a glimpse of present time 99z in hosplay universe," another fan commented.

"chat have you seen a cast so eager for a cameo they don’t even have to be asked for it they’re themselves requesting for it," a netizen mentioned.

Fans joked that they wished the Hospital Playlist's 99z cameo to last longer to cover a whole series.

"'why don't we appear on every episode?' THEY MAY SOUND UNSERIOUS BUT THEY'RE REALLY SERIOUS ABOUT THIS," a netizen mentioned.

"Oh i just wish 99z’ cameo will be longer maybe cameo for 12 eps?," a fan wrote.

"Shin PD pls just give the cast S3 soon okay, they love the hosplay universe as much as we do!!!," a fan added.

About the upcoming tvN drama Resident Playbook starring Go Youn-jung, Kang You-seok, and more

Resident Playbook is a medical drama created by Shin Won-ho and Lee Won-jung. It is written by Kim Song-hee, and is helmed by Lee Min-soo.

The tvN drama will showcase the story of young residents who work relentlessly to achieve their dreams of becoming skillful OB/GYN surgeons in the future. They come across difficult yet heart-touching incidents during their journey as residents.

The cast of Resident Playbook includes Go Youn-jung depicting Oh Yi-young, Kang You-seok as Uhm Jae-il, Shin Si-ah portraying Pyo Nam-kyung, and Han Ye-ji playing Kim Sa-bi. Given that this series is a spin-off of the 2020 hit drama Hospital Playlist, the residents will be seen working at the Jongno Branch of the renowned Yulje Medical Center.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook is scheduled to air the first episode on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 9:10 pm (KST) on tvN and later on Netflix.

