Resident Playbook on Netflix: Release date, cast, plot and all you need to know

Resident Playbook, one of the highly awaited spin-off dramas of 2024, is set to release in May. According to iMBC news, tvN dropped a new teaser confirming the release date as a previously new cast line-up of the show was revealed.

Resident Playbook is a spin-off of one of the most loved K-dramas called Hospital Playlist, starring Jo Jung-suk, Jeon Mi-do, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, and Yoo Yeon-seok. The show was released in two seasons spanning from 2020 to 2021 and is returning after two years with a spin-off featuring a new cast and new narratives captivating many fans.

Hospital Playlist spin-off Resident Playbook: Release date, plot, cast, and everything you need to know

Release Date

On February 23, iMBC News confirmed the release date of Go Yoon-jung's Resident Playbook. tvN is set to broadcast the first episode of the show on May 5. The worldwide airing date is yet to be announced by the production team.

Plot

Hospital Playlist is a story of medical surgeons and professors who graduated together in 1999. The squad in their 40s showcased wholesome friendship while also dealing with medical cases. This slice-of-life K-drama will be coming back with a spin-off showcasing exciting stories. All the doctors and surgeons come from one department, which is OB-GYN at Yulje Jongno Medical Center, unlike the Hospital Playlist.

This is the story of residents who work day and night to become the best doctors while juggling their social lives and work. The show is expected to profoundly touch the potential viewers' hearts as they get to see the everyday experiences of all the characters who work at the hospital.

The characters include the doctors, nurses, patients, and their immediate families who accompany them at the hospital. Many emotions like happiness and sadness are interwoven in the characters' stories.

The residents are clumsy. However, more attention is focused on their growing stage as they move forward to become competent doctors in the future through multiple hurdles and trials.

Poster release

Following the release of the poster on February 8, which features the symbol that signifies Yulje Hospital, the workplace of the five doctors. This primarily focuses on the set's relocation from Yulje Headquarters to the Jongno Yulje Medical Center. This implies a more varied and expansive worldview of Yulje.

Cast

Resident Playbook features Go Yoon-jung and rising star Shin Si-ah. Black Knight and Start-Up actor Kang Yoo-seok has also been confirmed as the cast. Han Ye-ji, who recently appeared in Death's Game, and Persona actor Jeong Jun-won will join the squad.

Production of Resident Playbook

Author Lee Woo-jung and director Shin Won-ho, the famous duo known for their work in the Hospital Playlist and Reply series, are teaming up as the show's creators again. Meanwhile, The Secret House and Heartbeat director Lee Min-soo will direct the show. The assistant writer of Hospital Playlist and Reply 1988, Kim Song-hee is the screenwriter of the spin-off.

Resident Playbook is scheduled to release on May 4, 2024, on tvN channel.