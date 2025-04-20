“I did not expect this”- Resident Playbook viewers in a frenzy over Go Youn-jung's bold move towards Jung Joon-won

Resident Playbook star Go Youn-jung has sent fans into a frenzy with her bold move in episode 3. On April 20, 2025, tvN aired episode 3 of the Hospital Playlist spin-off, showing new challenges faced by the residents at Yulje Medical Center.

In the scene where the OB-GYN department was taking yearbook photographs, Ku Do-won, depicted by Jung Joon-won, stood beside Oh Yi-young, played by Go Youn-jung. He teased her that he would check whether she was smiling or not.

Oh Yi-young, in response, stated she would not smile but instead do something else. She held his hands, leaving him flustered. At the same time, the photographer clicked a picture, capturing the moment where Ku Do-won, who was stunned, looked at Oh Yi-young.

This Resident Playbook scene surprised the fans, as they did not expect Oh Yi-young to take the first step towards Ku Do-won, and they shared their thoughts on social media.

"I did not expect this," a fan said.

"Omg I loveee this bold side of Oh Yiyoung, the way she told him she would do different things I didn't expect she would be holding his hand??? OMG THEY GOT ME BLUSHED even Dowon looked too stunned to speak," a fan added.

"Oh yiyoung is holding dowon's hand and smiling at him. OM MY GOD GIRLL MADE HER MOVE FIRST LMAO," a user said.

Fans praised Resident Playbook character Oh Yi-young for making the first move to pursue her love interest.

"THE WAY I SCREAMED AT THIS OH MY GOD OH YIYOUNG WHAT ARE YOU DOING THIS TIMEEEEE PRAY FOR GU DOWON AND MY HEART," a fan commented.

"You can't understand how i feel right now cuz i waited 2 seasons to finally see Gom Gom and Bidulgi's happy ending this is just too fast to handle for me," another fan commented.

"Aaaah I missed seeing girls dive in for the man first. Just like that, without any traumatic or weird work/fam background that tries to justify why she needs him. It's just two green flags falling for each other," a user mentioned.

Some fans expressed their concerns as they believed it was too early for the romance plot to unfold. Meanwhile, others explained that the rush was maybe because the main focus of the drama was on the residents' growth.

"I don't want to be overthinking but I hope his reaction is bcz he also had the same feeling as her so that he's too stunned to speak, not bcz he realized that he had given a false alarm to Yiyoung all this time," a fan mentioned.

"Let’s get prepared for a rejection. If you familiar with hosplay, things might not go as we want at first. But again, it’s spin-off, if this ship sails smoothly then I’d be very happy, either way, I’ll keep tuning in," a netizen wrote.

"people on the replys be overthinking of many things, they speed up yiyoung and dowon's development bcs the series' main plot is yiyoung's growth as a doctor and a person after all, not a soapy melodrama about her love life," a user stated.

Resident Playbook episode 3: Oh Yi-young cancels plans because of Ku Do-won

In episode 3 of Resident Playbook, Oh Yi-young wanted to treat her sister and brother-in-law, as she received her paycheck, expecting that Ku Do-won would also join them. Ku Do-won said he had work at the hospital and would not join them.

The couple got excited until Oh Yi-young said she also has other plans at work.

Despite not having work at the hospital, Oh Yi-young still went with Ku Do-won. When she was in the hospital café inside, she eavesdropped on Um Jae-il (Kang You-seong) and Cha Da-hye's (Hong Na-hyun) conversation about Ku Do-won's busy schedule and how he goes about his day with his meals, workouts, and more.

Expand Tweet

With the recent developments in Resident Playbook, anticipation about whether Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won’s romance will bloom or not is at an all-time high.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook episode 4 is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 9:10 pm KST on tvN. It will be released later on Netflix.

