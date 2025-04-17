"Oh they’re flirting"- Resident Playbook fans react to Go Youn-jung and Jung Joon-won conversation in the preview of upcoming episode

Resident Playbook actors Go Youn-jung and Jung Joon-won are all over social media for their blooming chemistry in tvN's ongoing medical drama. Recently, tvN dropped a two-minute and twenty-four-second special preview clip about Oh Yi-young (Go Youn-jung) and Ku Do-won (Jung Joon-won).

In the clip, Ku Do-won is driving Oh Yi-young to the hospital on a Sunday. Ku Do-won is surprised as Oh Yi-young, someone who leaves work as soon as possible, is going to the hospital on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ku Do-won told her he was writing a research paper with Myeong Eun-won (Kim Hye-in). This made Oh Yi-young reply that Myeong Eun-won would dump all the work on him and that he would be a pushover.

The conversation further showcased their chemistry as they continued to bicker with each other, and Oh Yi-young subconsciously agrees to Do-won being handsome. Previously, in the first week's broadcast of Resident Playbook, Ku Do-won was seen looking after Oh Yi-young as a senior resident. Oh Yi-young, who was not fond of him, also began to see him in a positive light.

Their subtle chemistry was not gone unnoticed by the Resident Playbook viewers, and with the special preview, they began to root for them on X.

"Oh they’re flirting," one fan said.

"Me in ep 1-2 : “oh they lowkey have spark” me after this preview : “the spark isnt lowkey anymore the girl is so whipped and blatantly", " another fan added.

"Oppsie, something is cooking between this two," another X user stated.

While driving, Ku Do-won asked Oh Yi-young if she would listen to music, and she expected him to play for her. However, he replied that he did not like music and only asked because she might be bored. Oh Yi-young was surprised and started talking about what she liked and disliked.

She admitted that she blabbered a lot. Resident Playbook fans noticed how Oh Yi-young was thrilled to talk to Ku Do-won about her likes and dislikes.

"Girl, it might be too early to say, but 520, I think you’ve got a crush on him. The way you yapped about bread, got a little jealous over him and Eunwon, nagged him for being a pushover—then got all flustered when he asked if he was handsome," anotehr X user wrote.

"Oh boy are we sure this is Not a romance drama ?? Like she yapping about her likes, him saying he didn't hear but we know he already memories it all And she thinks he is handsome ?? She is down bad And the way he protected her ??!! I smell romance," another netizen reacted.

"ngl they got me bad ……. the chemistry is too good like yi young unintentionally is such a funny character," one X user stated.

As Oh Yi-young asked if she was distracting him from driving, Ku Do-won reassured her that it was alright and he was not paying attention. However, Resident Playbook fans believe otherwise and are looking forward to how things will turn out for them.

"Another loser in making.... Wasn't listening... He said...who are we kidding???," one fan commented.

""I wasn't even listening" watch him buy all those stuff for yiyoung," another netizen mentioned.

"it feels like the 'she fell first' scenario but what if 'he already fell first'," another fan commented.

Resident Playbook starring Go Youn-jung & Jung Joon-won: Connection between Oh Yi-young and Ku Do-won explained

Resident Playbook is a medical K-drama spin-off of Hospital Playlist featuring Go Youn-jung, Jung Joon-won, and many other actors. The drama depicts the story of rookie residents who face hurdles every day, learning and gaining experience to become competent surgeons in the future.

Go Youn-jung depicts the role of Oh Yi-young, a first-year resident at Yulje Medical Center, who finds the work at the hospital difficult and struggles to go through each day without quitting. She has a record of quitting a residency in the past due to unknown reasons. She's restarting her learning journey after her father's business collapsed, and she is in credit card debt of 50 million KRW.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jung Joon-won portrays the character of Ku Do-won, a fourth-year resident. He is known for his reliability among his peers and juniors at the hospital and is called Chief Ku. He is on call during the time of crisis, and with his attentive mind and quick action, he swiftly resolves issues.

Ku Do-won is unexpectedly related to Oh Yi-young. As Ku Do-won's brother is married to Oh Yi-young's sister. Notably, all four live together under the same roof. However, Oh Yi-young does not want people to know about their relationship, and this is why it's a secret at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook episodes 3 and 4 are scheduled to air on the coming Saturday and Sunday, respectively, on tvN at 9:10 pm KST and later on Netflix.

