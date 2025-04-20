Resident Playbook episodes 3 & 4 recap: Han Ye-ji's clumsy war against Go Youn-jung sparks unexpected bond

Resident Playbook, released episodes 3 and 4 featuring Go Youn-jung, Kang You-seok, Shin Si-ah, Han Ye-ji, and more on tvN on April 19-20, 2025, respectively. Resident Playbook depicts the story of four rookie residents who face new hurdles and gain learning experiences every day to become better doctors.

Ad

In the recent episodes of Resident Playbook, Kim Sa-bi (played by Han Ye-ji) grew jealous of Oh Yi-young (depicted by Go Youn-jung), which made her do things that landed the latter in trouble. However, she soon felt guilty for her behavior.

Kim Sa-bi later helped Oh Yi-young with a case in which she was not confident, and soon they grew closer to each other.

Ad

Trending

Resident Playbook ep 3-4 recap: Oh Yi-young gets on a professor’s wrong side to help a patient

In episode 3 of Resident Playbook, Ku Do-won told the residents that Um Jae-il (Kang You-seok) was the only newcomer to get a compliment from a patient for his work and the way he treated them. He might be displayed on the compliment board.

Ad

The other three residents were surprised. Um Jae-il advised Pyo Nam-kyung (Shin Si-ah) that whenever she doesn't have an answer, she should tell the patient to eat well and exercise more.

One of Pyo Nam-kyung's patients, an old lady, wanted to get discharged early because she wanted to attend a wedding. However, her family did not know that she was admitted to the hospital. Due to the patient's condition, Pyo Nam-kyung could not approve the discharge. Instead, she applied Um Jae-il’s trick, asking her to eat well and exercise more often.

Ad

Meanwhile, Oh Yi-young had a cancer patient who was ready for surgery, however, her mother was deeply worried. She could not help but cry, and Oh Yi-young was unable to comfort her.

On the other hand, Kim Sa-bi had a young patient who was pregnant and was close to delivery. The father of the patient was in shock as he had recently learned about the pregnancy and was furious. Kim Sa-bi was unsure about how to deal with the patient's father, who seemed very angry with his daughter.

Ad

Um Jae-il advised Kim Sa-bi to tell the patient's father that the baby was healthy and looked like his daughter, pointing out that he had become a grandfather overnight.

Later in the Resident Playbook episode 3, Pyo Nam-kyung felt guilty to see her old patient taking laps in the hallway because she had asked her to exercise despite her knee pain. The next day, Pyo Nam-kyung went to her patient and explained that she could not discharge her yet due to her condition.

Ad

She asked her to follow a well-balanced diet and exercise enough to not hurt her knees. The old lady told her the wedding was postponed because of her. Later, she learned that the old lady was the bride, and that's why the wedding was postponed.

Ad

Kim Sa-bi tried following Um Jae-il’s advice, but the patient's father said that he was aware that the baby was innocent. However, he believed the baby was going to make his daughter’s life miserable. He threw a bag of gifts he had in the dustbin. Kim Sa-bi retrieved the gifts—a pregnancy pillow—and gave it to the patient. She also helped the patient feel more comfortable using her father’s gifts.

Ad

Kim Sa-bi also gave her the note inside the bag where the father told the patient that he asked around other patients about things they need during pregnancy. He also wrote that she could call him if she needed anything, which made the patient burst into tears.

Meanwhile, Oh Yi-young previously got on Professor Jo's wrong side due to delays in the surgeries. However, the patient with endometrial cancer, who had been strong for so long, burst into tears before lying on the operating table. Oh Yi-young decided to postpone the surgery only to make the patient feel better before they began.

Ad

By the end of the Resident Playbook episode 3, all four residents went for a meal together for the first time.

In episode 4 of Resident Playbook, Kim Sa-bi, Pyo Nam-kyung, and Um Jae-il accidentally read Oh Yi-young's message with her sister, where she said she was going to quit soon. Kim Sa-bi was unhappy that Oh Yi-young got to write a research paper first.

Kim Sa-bi believed it was a waste of opportunity, as she believed it was a waste of opportunity, since she was going to quit anyway. Kang You-seok explained that she didn't close the message tab on the computer, and they had discovered it accidentally.

Ad

Later, Kim Sa-bi deleted the study material from Oh Yi-young's computer, which landed her in trouble. Professor Seo lashed out at Oh Yi-young. The rest of the three thought she would be asked not to assist in ORs anymore. However, Oh Yi-young was asked to prepare study material for all classes for the next three months and assist Professor Seo in every single operation.

This outcome was the opposite of what Kim Sa-bi had intended. Later, Professor Seo left a note for Oh Yi-young at the resident's station, where Kim Sa-bi was already present. Kim Sa-bi dropped the note purposely, but a few minutes later, she came back to put it up again, but couldn't find it.

Ad

Kim Sa-bi later learned from Pyo Nam-kyung that Professor Seo scolded Oh Yi-young once again. After a while, Oh Yi-young came to the residents' lounge, and Kim Sa-bi tried to rectify her mistake by bringing up the note. However, she said that the note was at the station, but it seemed like it had fallen as it was dirty.

In reality, Oh Yi-young saw Kim Sa-bi throw the note down.

Ad

Oh Yi-young said she got yelled at because she refused to do a test on a baby who may pass away right after the delivery. She admitted she was scared. She asked Kim Sa-bi to assist her in that test.

Later in the Resident Playbook episode 4, the baby did breathe a few times. Oh Yi-young was concerned whether her judgment about the baby's condition was correct. Kim Sa-bi reassured her that the baby had not survived, and that she could now proceed with the test.

Ad

Kim Sa-bi told her that she was going to do something only for Oh Yi-young, and she didn't learn it from any textbook. She announced the baby's time and date of passing so Oh Yi-young could perform the test without any concern. After the test, Kim Sa-bi apologized to Oh Yi-young but asked her not to question her about the reason.

Meanwhile, in Resident Playbook episode 4, Pyo Nam-kyung saw Um Jae-il getting scolded by Cha Da-hye (Hong Na-hyung). Nurse Yeo Ju-yeon worsened the situation by siding with Cha Da-hye. Pyo Nam-kyung tried avenging Um Jae-il by ignoring Yeo Ju-yeon and responding late to her.

Ad

By the end of Episode 4 of Resident Playbook, Yeo Ju-yeon called Pyo Nam-kyung's phone, knowing very well that she was taking a nap after a night of on-call duty. This was just to ask her about a patient's diet, and after the call, Yeo Ju-yeon looked around to see whether anyone saw her do it or not.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook episode 5 is scheduled to be aired on Saturday, April 26, at 9:10 pm KST on tvN and later on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More