"Its never about you, younghee"- Fans react to SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and DK's almost kiss at Japanese fan meeting

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and DK's Younghee live lore takes a new turn at the group's latest Japanese fan meeting concert. SEVENTEEN concluded the 1st day of their HOLIDAY fan meeting at Kyocera Dome in Osaka on April 24, 2025. A moment between Mingyu and DK went viral on social media when the former tried to kiss the latter and surprise him.

It is not uncommon for idols to show affection through such actions, but SEVENTEEN's 97-liner became a hot topic among CARATS because of the Younghee live story. For the unversed, during the group's initial debut days, the members often did a live streaming session named Younghee live.

In this live show, they pretended to be dating the viewer, whom they called Younghee. Mingyu was seen to be particularly passionate about this fan service live session. This created an inside joke between SEVENTEEN and CARATs, and Mingyu was known as Younghee's boyfriend.

At the 2025 CARATLAND fan meeting, DK was given Younghee live as a punishment during a game. On April 17, 2025, DK held a fun live session as Younghee's current boyfriend, and Mingyu appeared as her ex-boyfriend. DK was unaware of Mingyu and Younghee's past relationship, making the live video more intriguing for fans.

However, the almost-kiss moment between Mingyu and DK led fans to make humorous theories. Many CARATS' theories suggest that Mingyu was not secretly pursuing Younghee again but was instead interested in DK.

"Its never about you, younghee," a fan said.

"It was never about younghee. mingyu was there(live) only for dk," a fan added.

"Younghee lore about to go crazier cause her ex bf is not only making moves to her he's also making moves to his current bf," a user wrote.

Carats further discussed the plot twist in the Younghee lore created by Mingyu and DK with hilarious reactions.

"Younghee is left in the role and doesn't get with either one, because one will take over the other, I love it lol," a user stated.

"Good morning so mingyu and younghee broke up because one of them fell for dk and it’s not younghee," a fan reacted.

In another viral clip, Mingyu and DK were caught up in an amusing fight where their fellow 97-liner member THE8 tried to stop them.

"Sometimes mingyu wants to kiss dokyeom, one minute he picks up a fight. Love and hate relationship I guess????," a fan stated.

"Mingyu been testing dokyeom's fight or flight reaction the whole night pls save that poor man i still need y'alls new selca this year " a user commented.

"Seokgyu serving whole drama plot. First being lovey dovey n then having fight. Cuties," another user commented.

SEVENTEEN's Younghee live: DK as the current boyfriend, airport incident, and more

On April 17, DK started the Younghee live session on SEVENTEEN's official Weverse page. In the live video, DK took Younghee, aka the viewers/ girlfriend, for lunch and coffee. DK wanted to introduce his best friend, Mingyu, to Younghee, who had never met him before. He called Mingyu, but Mingyu was hesitant to come; he later dropped by for a few minutes to greet Younghee.

When DK went to the washroom, Mingyu and Younghee (the audience) discussed their past and decided not to tell DK about it. Despite their "breakup", it seemed like Mingyu was not over Younghee. Besides the fictional story, DK did his best to control his laugh while he was streaming from the HYBE building; he was also seen getting embarrassed before entering the café due to the crowd.

Furthermore, viewers could also hear the sounds of the two SEVENTEEN members laughing when they were not in the camera frame.

On April 23, SEVENTEEN was spotted at the Incheon International Airport leaving for their Japan fan meeting. Mingyu and DK spotted a fan with a sign that said, "Younghee is here," which made them laugh. They stood on opposite sides of a pole, and DK greeted the fan with a Younghee sign while Mingyu also secretly waved at her.

In other news, SEVENTEEN will continue with the HOLIDAY Fan Meeting at Kyocera Dome on April 26 and 27, 2025. The HOLIDAY fan meeting is also scheduled to be held in Saitama on May 10 and 11, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena.

