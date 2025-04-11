"We are so back"- Fans rejoice as SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Lee Soo-hyuk reunite at upcoming film LOST's premiere

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and Lee Soo-hyuk's reunion at the premiere of his film, LOST, garnered attention online. On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, LOST premiered in cinemas across South Korea, and Lee Soo-hyuk appeared at a cinema hall reportedly to greet his fans, and Hoshi also attended the premiere. Lee Soo-hyuk called Hoshi to greet the fans and took pictures with him. Their interaction left the moviegoers in surprise.

Later, the SEVENTEEN member took to his official Instagram page and gave a glimpse of watching the film in the theatre. He wrote,

“Woah... seriously, the scenario is so cool. Everyone to the movie theatre, let's go.”

The Queen Woo actor reposted his story with a response saying,

“Thanks for coming! my cat dongsaeng.”

This sent waves of excitement among the common fans of SEVENTEEN and the actor, as they were delighted to see them together. They turned to X to express their thoughts about their reunion.

"We are so back," a fan said.

"Hoshi is a loyal dongsaeng. I thought it was a vip movie premiere, but it turned out that he went to Lee soohyuk 's stage greeting for his/the movie fans," a fan said.

"God i missed the soohyoshi era so blessed so grateful rn," a user stated.

Hoshi's representative animal is a tiger, and he likes to follow the concept of being called the same. However, some SEVENTEEN members amusingly refuse to call him so to tease him. Fans assumed Lee Soo-hyuk was teasing Hoshi by addressing him as a cat.

"Now this makes me wonder seriously if hoshi protests when he gets called a cat by lsoohyuk!! does he just accept it (since technically tigers and cats are of the same family) or does he strongly deny it 😭😭," a fan commented.

"Hoshi has done the horanghae pose a million times in front of Soohyuk but Soohyuk calls him a cat," another fan commented.

"He just like other seventeen member, a tiger hater, he called the tiger as a cat dongsaeng?!," a user wrote.

About Lee Soo-hyuk and SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi's friendship, dating rumor lore, and more

Lee Soo-hyuk and SEVENTEEN member Hoshi again made headlines for their reunion at the LOST movie’s premiere on April 9. The two South Korean celebrities are known for their friendship. They have been seen watching movies and having meals together.

They are also known for wearing celebratory friendship items like shoes, hoodies, and more, which fueled dating speculations online. Notably, the dating rumors were mere jokes made by SEVENTEEN fans online, which began in 2023. The two celebrities have also talked about their friendships on talk shows.

On October 30, 2024, Hoshi appeared on YONGTAROT episode 1, a tarot reading show where he asked Lee Yong-jin a strange question, leaving the production team in laughter.

Hoshi asked,

“I've been so busy we barely met… does he still see me the same way? Or has he started liking some other idol?”

Lee Soo-hyuk appeared on YONGTAROT in the episode released on April 9, 2025, and shared his reaction to Hoshi's question. He amusingly stated that he asked a weird question on the show, and suddenly he learned about his activities through the show.

He said,

“Didn't Hoshi say all sorts of weird stuff on here? I was lying in bed trying to sleep, and then, huh? 'Oh! Now I know my friend's schedule'.”

Meanwhile, LOST is about Tae-hwa (Lee Soo-hyuk), a man who got a lung transplant from his father, who committed a hit-and-run the night before the surgery. Out of concern, Tae-hwa goes on a search to meet the victim's daughter, Mi-ji (Ha Yoon-kyung). In other news, Hoshi and his fellow members Wonwoo, DK, Mingyu, and Seungkwan, along with other artists, are set to release a tribute song for late singer Moonbin on April 19, 2025.

