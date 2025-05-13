"They slayed" - Fans react as kids perform Taekwondo to BTS' Boy With Luv in the latest Run Jin episode

On May 13, 2025, the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel dropped episode 34 of BTS' Jin's Run Jin, showcasing the kids performing to Boy With Luv in Taekwondo style. The six children showcased different martial moves, including jumping, kicking, and rolling, accompanied by hand gestures. They were joined by adults who grooved to the track in their own Taekwondo style. Meanwhile, the Running Wild singer cheered for the kids.

Subsequently, the kids' Taekwondo dance version circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They praised their dance moves, and an X user tweeted:

"my reaction is same like Jin woah they slayed."

The fandom stated that kids were adorable and they had the same reaction as BTS' Jin.

"These kids are adorable / Doing boy with Luv in taekwondo dance," a fan reacted.

"The kids dancing to boy in luv jn taekwondo way omg they are so cool!!! Jins reaction is just like me," a fan shared.

"The kids are dancing to boy in luv in taekwondo way They are so good," a fan commented.

Netizens also added that the children doing Taekwondo were talented.

"wow amazing they slayed it," a user reacted.

"Wow they are so talented," a user mentioned.

"They slayeddd my jaw was on the floor," a user commented.

BTS' Jin would embark on a Run Jin episode tour

BTS' Jin will embark on a Run Jin episode tour, titled RUNSEOK_EPTOUR. He would kick-start the event from Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, South Korea, on June 28, 2025. He would conclude the event by August 9 and August 10, 2025, at Amsterdam, Zigoo Dome. The list of venue details has been provided below as shared by BigHit Music through the official X account on April 18, 2025.

June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6 July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The 02 August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

BTS' Jin is slated to release the second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, through BigHit Music. The record would feature seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me as the title song.

