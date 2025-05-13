"MISSION IMPOSSIBLE"- Fans react as Tom Cruise is reportedly set to make a guest appearance on BTS' Jin's Run Jin ep 35

On May 13, 2025, BANGTAN TV released the preview for BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 35 via their official YouTube channel. The preview seemingly revealed that Tom Cruise would be making a guest appearance in the upcoming episode, which is set to release on Tuesday, May 20, at 9 pm KST.
The sixteen-second teaser showcased the Running Wild singer searching for something in a maze-like area covered with greenery, while he also tried to decipher several clues. The clip further indicated that something big was about to happen as Jin seemed to defuse a fake bomb.
The video's ending featured the BTS member hugging a person resembling Tom Cruise. Subsequently, the preview for the upcoming episode 35 circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Fans expressed excitement to possibly see BTS' Jin and Tom Cruise in the same frame, as one X user tweeted:
"Tom cruise x run jin is insanely huge but also has the potential for being insanely funny bcs imagine cruise going all mission impossible on the show meanwhile seokjin is like he didn't say dojeon tho."
The fandom stated it was "insane" and "crazy" that Tom Cruise could appear on BTS' Jin's Run Jin. They further expressed that the Running Wild singer was hardworking, and they could not wait to see the two together.
"So this is real real omg. we are getting tom cruise and kim seokjin of bts in one frame and that in jin’s show. this is immense and so crazy," a fan reacted.
"I’m sorry but this is legitimately insane like tom cruise is the most famous actor in the world and jin casually has him on his show WHATSHHSSHSJSHEHDHS," another shared.
"I thought it will take some more to come out. But its next week omg seokjin how many hours do you work," one fan commented.
Internet users mentioned that BTS' Jin wanted to surprise viewers with the new guest, while they simultaneously seemed excited for the Mission: Impossible-themed episode.
"Next week will be the mission impossible with tom cruise episode. will it be the last run jin??" an X user reacted.
"A Mission Imposible themed episode...WITH TOM CRUISE. O-M-G,we cannot WAIT for this spy-tastic episode," a netizen wrote.
"Now i’m kinda sad the guest star was revealed by kmedia because it’s obvious bighit and jin wanted it to be a surprise for us," one fan said.
About BTS' Jin's upcoming concert tour
On April 18, 2025, through their official X account, BigHit Music announced Jin's upcoming concert tour, titled RUNSEOKJIN_EPTOUR. The dates and venue details for the same have been provided below:
- June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
- July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6
- July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka
- July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center
- July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center
- July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena
- July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center
- August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The 02
- August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome
In other news, BTS' Jin is slated to release his second solo album Echo on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.