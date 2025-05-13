"This man is everywhere" — Fans react as BTS' Jin is set to perform 'Don't Say You Love Me' on TBS CDTV LIVE

On May 12, 2025, Japanese late-night music television program TBS CDTV (Count Down TV) officially announced that BTS' Jin would be performing the main track Don't Say You Love Me on the upcoming episode. He is expected to deliver an electrifying performance on the show on May 19 at 7 pm Japanese Standard Time.

For those unfamiliar, Don't Say You Love Me is the title track of the BTS member's second solo album, Echo.

Subsequently, the news about BTS' Jin appearing on CDTV Live circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed enthusiasm, and an X user tweeted:

"This man is everywhere."

The internet users stated that since Japanese fans worked hard for BTS' Jin, they deserved all the national promotions he was receiving. Many were also elated that he would appear on CDTV Live, as it was a vocal-centered show.

"Damnnn man is just traveling all over in a span of a few days???"- a fan reacted.

"Japan fans work so hard for seokjin, they deserve all the promo he is doing there,"- a fan shared.

"Let's goo, another Japanese show, but this one focused on singing, we're SO lucky,"- a fan commented.

The fandom mentioned that since BTS' Jin was working hard, they should do their part and watch the show.

"Jin is really working hard for us.. let's repay our Nini and work hard too,"- a user reacted.

"Excited and looking forward to Jin on the show,"- a user shared.

"Jin really said “get ready to feel things.” Poster looks too good,"- a user commented.

BTS' Jin intended to convey universal life experiences and emotions through his upcoming album, Echo

On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music shared a press release through the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where they revealed that they intended to convey universal life experiences and emotions through the album, Echo.

They added:

"Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you. We ask for your continued love and support for BTS Jin and his new album, Echo."

Echo is slated for release on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time through BigHit Music.

