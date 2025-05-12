"If Jin is cupid I accept his arrow"- Fans react as BTS member dresses up as the Greek God of Love on Screwballs

On May 11, 2025, BTS' Jin dressed up as the Greek God of Love, aka Cupid, on the South Korean variety program Screwballs, leaving the fandom in awe. During the conversation, the hosts asked him about his inspiration for his outfit and dress-up style on the program. In response, he said, as translated by @btsmemeories:

"Eros, the Greek god of love. He's also known as Cupid."

Subsequently, the hosts said that if Cupid really existed, he would look like the Running Wild singer. Naturally, the video in which the idol revealed the inspiration behind his fashion statement circulated on social media. It went viral on social media, where they shared multiple snippets, sharing varied opinions. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Zero interest in men right now, but if Jin is Cupid I accept his arrow. Jin looks SO GOOD. Jin IS so good."

Fans wished Jin were the child of the beauty goddess Aphrodite. They also mentioned that him being the son of Goddess of Love and Beauty made sense to them.

"Did you notice how confident Jin is about him being confidence but everytime someone else complaints him he becomes a shy mess,"- a fan reacted.

"he accepted that he is child of beauty goddess Aphrodite,"- a fan shared.

"the concept of seokjin being eros — the son of the goddess of love and beauty makes so much sense to me,"- a fan commented.

Fans were in no mood to hold back:

"I CAN BE YOUR PYSCHE JIN JUST GO TO MY HOUSE AND SHOOT ME WITH YOUR ARROW,"- a user reacted.

"But Seokjin is the epitome of love himself,"- a user shared.

"EROS CUPID IS DEFINITELY CONNECTED TO ECHO ALBUM,"- a user mentioned.

Jin will release his second solo album, Echo, in May 2025

On April 14, 2025, BigHit Music announced through a press release on the South Korean social media platform Weverse that BTS' Jin would release his second solo album Echo in May. According to it, the artist wanted to convey the following message through the upcoming record:

"We are excited to announce the release of BTS Jin’s second solo album, Echo. Echo conveys universal life experiences and emotions through Jin's unique and charming perspective. The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound. Through Echo, we hope Jin's heartfelt wish to connect with his fans more frequently resonates with you."

Jin is slated to release the second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025.

