"WORLD PAUSE"- Fans react as BTS' Jin reveals upcoming track 'Don't Say You Love Me' will be about couple's on the verge of separation

On May 11, 2025, BTS's Jin revealed that his upcoming track "Don't Say You Love Me" would be about a couple on the verge of separation during his appearance on the South Korean variety program "Screwballs," leaving the fandom emotional. During the conversation, the male artist was questioned about his future plans. In response, he stated:

"Kian's BBB will be released today on the day of shooting this show. I'm also releasing a solo album. The main title track is Don't Say You Love Me. The song is about the lovers on the verge of breaking up, going, I'd die without you."

The message behind the forthcoming song "Don't Say You Love Me" circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed excitement about the male artist's new release. An X user tweeted:

"WORLD PAUSE seokjin is releasing a song about breakup "I'll die without you." I WONT SHUT UP ABOUT IT TF."

Fans speculate that BTS' Jin's forthcoming album Echo could explore themes of breaking up, reconciling, and moving on. They also expressed that they can't live without him.

"I mean- the whole album is literally this break-up, patchup, break up, move on,"- a fan reacted.

"seokjin saying don't say you love me is a song about lovers on the verge of breakup but say "i'd die without you" WTH IS THIS ANGST,"- a fan commented.

"Dont Say You Love Me" is about love and breakups, like i'll die without you - i'll die without you too jin,"- a fan mentioned.

The fandom mentioned who dared to hurt BTS' Jin, and they would be in a mess as soon as the album was released.

"the angst is going to be angsting,"- a user reacted.

"It's about love and breakups, like i'll die without you" who the hell dare to hurt YOU and your little romantic heart my dereast???,"- a user shared.

"I'M DEFINITELY GONNA BE A MESS IN 4 DAYS FCKKK GIVE ME ECHO NOW!!!!!!,"- a user commented.

More about BTS' Jin's upcoming concert

BigHit Music announced on April 18, 2025, through the official X account that BTS' Jin would kick-start his much-anticipated solo tour RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR from Goyang, South Korea on June 28. The venue details for the event have been listed below:

June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6

July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center

July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center

July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena

July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center

August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The 02

August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome

BTS' Jin is slated to release Echo on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

