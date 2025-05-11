"He keeps his heart and wallet open wherever he goes" — Fans proud as BTS' Jin treats Screwballs cast and crew with 70 cups of coffee

On May 11, 2025, BTS' Jin treated the cast and crew of Netflix's Screwballs to 70 cups of coffee, leaving the fandom proud. The clip from the South Korean variety program where the show mentioned the K-pop idol's thoughtful act circulated on social media. The caption on display referred to him as "GOD SEOKJIN." The phrase was, "Shout it out—GOD SEOKJIN!"
Subsequently, the Super Tuna singer's latest thoughtful act went viral on social media platforms, and his fanbase shared a variety of reactions to his act of generosity.
"This guy has a heart of gold. He keeps his heart and wallet open wherever he goes my Seokjin, and you said right," one fan lauded.
More responses from the fandom poured in, stating BTS' Jin, referring to him as precious, kind, and generous.
"Golden hearted Kim Seokjin the God of kpop has indeed everything💯🔥❤️," a fan reacted.
"Not at the caption going " Shoutout to God-Seokjin" as Jinnie treated the cast and crew of The Screwballs 70 cups of coffee,& his reaction is just too precious🥹💜 Our kind angel Jinnie🫶🏻🥹," another fan shared.
"He is always generous person," another fan commented.
Similar reactions were shared by netizens, mentioning how BTS' Jin was the best and stating that he was like a diamond, and that those who had met him were lucky.
"He's the best💗," a user reacted.
"Wdym Kim Seokjin?? You suggested treating them all, paid the bill and you were still trying to deny any involvement to compliment the company staff????😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭" another user shared.
"Everyone wants him back🤣The way he takes care of the mood and the energy and makes sure everyone is looked after🥰 People who met him all know how much luck🍀they won. He's a diamond💎," another user mentioned.
BTS' Jin will embark on RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR in June
On April 18, 2025, BigHit Music announced through their official X account that BTS' Jin would embark on the Dynamite singer's much-anticipated solo tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. They disclosed the list of dates and cities, which are provided below:
- June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
- July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6
- July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka
- July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center
- July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center
- July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena
- July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center
- August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The 02
- August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome
BTS' Jin is set to release his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.