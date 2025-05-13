"He's good with all of it"— Fans swoon over BTS' Jin's Back Hook Kick in the latest Run Jin episode

On May 13, 2025, the BANGTAN TV YouTube channel dropped BTS' Jin's Run Jin episode 34, where Jin impressed viewers with his back hook kick. During the segment, the Running Wild singer broke the board with his legs, accompanied by a loud shout. The board was broken into two pieces.

Ad

BTS' Jin's roundhouse kick also displaced the bottle, which was on the head of a fellow Taekwondo member. The K-pop idol's martial skills, including kicking and breaking things, invited loud claps and cheers from the crowd.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Subsequently, the clip from Run Jin where he flexed his martial arts skills circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They praised Jin's Taekwondo skills, and an X user tweeted:

"run jin is really wild dawg seokjin be doing ANYTHING and he's good with all of it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that BTS' Jin was incredibly talented and amazing. They mentioned that he looked handsome and had glowing skin.

"He's so incredibly talented and amazing," a fan reacted.

"Did you see the glam in that kick though? My man is born to be an actor... Oh Jin, please consider," a fan shared.

"Wow, what did he do that day to look so handsome with a clean face and glowing skin," a fan commented.

Ad

Fans added that BTS' Jin had amazing Taekwondo skills. They stated he was the rare man on earth who knew everything.

"His taekwondo skills, amazing," a user reacted.

"He just needs to do some refresher classes and he will be all good," a user shared.

"Give this man to me I'll keep him with me he's the rarest case of man who can do it all," a user mentioned.

Ad

BTS' Jin recently performed My Universe with Coldplay

BTS' Jin recently joined the British rock band Coldplay for their Music of the Spheres world tour concert in Goyang, South Korea. He performed My Universe and The Astronaut live with frontman Chris Martin. Meanwhile, fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon also attended the event, showcasing his support for the group.

Jin would be embarking on his RUNSEOK_EPTOUR on June 28 from Goyang Auxiliary Stadium, South Korea. The venue details for the much-anticipated concert have been provided below:

Ad

June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6 July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The 02 August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

BTS' Jin is scheduled to release his second solo album, Echo, on May 16, 2025, at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More