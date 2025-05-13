"This is gonna be a real tearjerker"- Fans react to BTS' Jin's 'Don't Say You Love Me' main track poster

On May 12, 2025, BigHit Music dropped the BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me posters I and II. The first content showcased the male artist sitting with his hands placed on a table with a melancholic expression. Meanwhile, the second poster showcased a collage featuring black and white photos of a couple, an escalator, Jin, and a cityscape. It featured the following phrase, 'I really thought I made up my mind.'
Meanwhile, the track poster II showcased BTS' Jin running with an unidentified girl under the bright sunlight. The second image radiated a sad vibe as it showed him standing near an escalator with his head down.
Subsequently, the track posters I and II for BTS' Jin's upcoming song Don't Say You Love Me went viral among the fans. They had varied reactions to it, and a fan tweeted,
"This is gonna be a real tearjerker, right?? Oh Seokjin."
The fandom mentioned that watching the posters reminded them of the "The Most Beautiful Moment of Their Life" era. They also confessed that they might cry over the upcoming album Echo.
"you really brought back the hyyh Jin," a fan reacted.
"OMG! This already looks like a full blown movie," a fan shared.
"oh we're going to cry so hard on this one can't wait for the album," a fan commented.
Many expressed their excitement watching BTS' Jin acting in the upcoming music video for Don't Say You Love Me'.
"Omg!!?? He will act in the mv!!! Actor jin in his 2nd solo album. I'm so normal about this," an X user reacted.
"ITS LIKE A MOVIE POSTER OR A K DRAMA! JIN THE MAN YOU ARE can’t wait," an user shared.
"seokjin the way u deliver....I am so happy I get to see this endless serve," an X user commented.
BTS' Jin would embark on a solo world tour as part of his Run Jin episode
On April 18, 2025, Bighit Music shared the dates and venues for the Run Seokjin EP Tour. The tour dates are as follows:
- June 28 and June 29, 2025, Goyang, Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
- July 5 and July 6, 2025, Chiba, Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6
- July 12 and July 13, 2025, Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka
- July 17 and July 18, 2025, Anaheim, Honda Center
- July 22 and July 23, 2025, Dallas, American Airlines Center
- July 26 and July 27, 2025, Tampa, Amalie Arena
- July 30 and July 31, 2025, Newark, Prudential Center
- August 5 and August 6, 2025, London, The 02
- August 9 and August 10, 2025, Amsterdamn, Ziggo Dome
BTS' Jin is slated to release his second solo album Echo on May 16 at 1 pm Korean Standard Time.