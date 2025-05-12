"THAT ACTOR JIN HOLLYWOOD DEBUT IS COMING" — Fan anticipation mounts as Tom Cruise reported to make appearance on BTS' 'RUN JIN'

On May 12, 2025, fans of BTS' Jin took to social media when Ilgan Sports broke the news that Hollywood actor Tom Cruise reportedly participated in the filming of the idol's variety show, Run Jin. According to insiders from the film industry, Tom Cruise made his appearance during his recent visit to South Korea to promote his upcoming movie, Mission: Impossible Final Reckoning (Mission: Impossible 8).
The show is a spin-off of the fan-favorite Run BTS!. It is a web series hosted by the singer that airs every Tuesday on BTS' YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV. The show features him engaging in various challenges and activities, often with celebrity guests.
This marks the first-ever meeting between the two global stars. It sets the stage for an unexpected yet thrilling collaboration. Cruise's appearance is part of the promotional activities for his latest movie. It is set to be released in Korea on May 17, 2025.
During his time in the country, Cruise was joined by director Christopher McQuarrie and co-stars Hayley Atwell and others. His visit included a press conference and a red carpet event.
Fans quickly took to social media to express their excitement and anticipation. Many shared their disbelief at the unexpected collaboration. An X user, @jinnieekore, wrote:
"THAT ACTOR JIN HOLLYWOOD DEBUT IS COMING IKTR."
Some speculated about his future in Hollywood. They are looking forward to the episode's release.
"Are y'all seeing the face card? PUT THEM IN A MOVIE ASAP," an X user added.
"please Tom Cruise change his mind or kidnap him and bring him to hollywood," a fan mentioned.
"Wtf? Oh my God!! I'm sat for the interaction between the two OGs of movie and music!!," a netizen added.
This surprise appearance has heightened expectations for the upcoming episode of the show, where two stars meet.
"For non fan this is like a world star collab with another world star," a fan continued.
"This is the first meeting of the two global stars,it was held as part of the promotion of Tom Cruise," an X user wrote.
"that's an unexpected turn of events," a user added.
More about BTS' Jin's recent activities
The variety show debuted on August 13, 2024, as a new addition to the singer's solo ventures. The show allows fans to see a different side of the singer. It shows his competitiveness and sense of humor through various challenges and guest interactions.
The addition of Tom Cruise to the lineup marks a significant milestone for both the series and the star's growing influence.
The singer has already been expanding his presence through multiple variety shows and upcoming projects. His recent preview for Netflix's Screwballs sent fans into a frenzy. His second solo mini-album, Echo, is set to release on May 16, 2025.
Furthermore, his first solo tour, RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, will begin in June with stops across Korea, Japan, the United States, the UK, and Europe.