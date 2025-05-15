“Bangtan’s bermuda triangle line”– Fans thrilled as BTS' Jin names bandmates Taehyung and Jungkook as perfect fits for tvN's Handsome Guys

OSEN reported on Thursday, May 15, 2025, that BTS' Jin will make another appearance on tvN's Handsome Guys on the same day. He noted that his bandmates Taehyung (V) and Jungkook would be ideal candidates to join the show. The upcoming episode will feature the BTS member alongside Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Dong-hyun, Lee Yi-kyung, Shin Seung-ho, and Oh Sang-wook.

The stars will all explore local dining spots in the Hannam-dong area of Seoul. Ryu Ho-jin and Yoon In-hoe direct Handsome Guys, a variety show where the cast visits popular restaurants across various regions in search of must-try dishes.

Jin's participation in the show was particularly special as it will mark his return since being part of its first broadcast. During the episode, Jin will be seen enthusiastically recommending Jungkook as a perfect fit for the show's concept, praising his appetite. His remark sparked interest from Shin Seung-ho and Oh Sang-wook, who share a love for good food.

Jin went on to suggest that Taehyung would also be a great addition. He cited this, given his ability to blend well with "the team atmosphere."

"When I see the members of 'Handsome Guys,' it feels like our team. / The program concept suits Jungkook. Jungkook really eats well. / I think V would fit well with the team atmosphere," he said.

Oh Sang-wook playfully stepped in as he expressed his willingness to recruit both Jungkook and V. He jokingly said that since V was born in 1995 and Jungkook in 1997, they could join "under him," since he was born in 1996. The BTS member's response quickly corrected the playful banter. He reminded Oh Sang-wook that even he doesn’t speak so casually to Jungkook.

The mention of V and Jungkook on the Handsome Guys episode sparked excitement among fans, who took to social media to share their reactions.

Many expressed their eagerness to see the trio share the screen, referring to them as "The Bermuda Triangle" of BTS. This was a term given to Jin, V, and Jungkook by fans to describe their visuals and presence. An X user, @lunefairiie, wrote,

"bangtan’s bermuda triangle line."

Fans got emotional about the members talking about one another and expressed their excitement for BTS's reunion, which is expected to happen in mid-2025. Many fans shared their hope to see V and Jungkook join Handsome Guys alongside Jin.

"Awwww the 2 youngest with their Jin hyung, it would be a riot," a fan commented.

"get taekook on handsome guys next," an X user mentioned.

"Bts members don't Miss a chance without mentioning each other's," another user added.

"MY TAEJINKOOK I JUST FELL TO MY KNEES OMFG," a fan mentioned.

Others noted that the eldest member of the group seemed to be setting up job opportunities for his younger bandmates once they completed their military service.

"Eldest hyung getting everyone post military employment," a fan joked.

"An insane hot, tall and handsome line," another person remarked.

"jiin saw the amount of food in the table and thought of his jungkookie who would have appreciated that spread. and calculated the amount of talking he would need to do before he's allowed to go home, he thought of bts' social butterfly taehyung," a user wrote.

"My Nini out here snagging pocket money jobs for his maknaes," a fan added.

About BTS members' military service, Jin's recent activities, and more

The Epiphany singer has been actively participating in various projects since his discharge from the military in June 2024. He released his debut solo album, Happy, which received support from fans worldwide.

The singer is now preparing for the release of his second solo album, Echo. In addition to his music career, he has appeared in multiple variety shows, taken part in brand endorsements, and was even a torchbearer for the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, BTS members V (Kim Tae-hyung) and Jungkook are currently serving their mandatory military duties. Both were enlisted in December 2023, alongside RM and Jimin. V has occasionally shared glimpses of his military life. Meanwhile, Jungkook released his solo debut album Golden right before his enlistment, and it broke multiple records even months after its release.

The Super Tuna artist will start his tour by the end of June. Here is the list of the dates and venues of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR:

June 28–29: Goyang at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium

July 5–6: Chiba at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4–6

July 12–13: Osaka at Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 17–18: Anaheim at Honda Centre

July 22–23: Dallas at American Airlines Centre

July 26–27: Tampa at Amalie Arena

July 30–31: Newark at Prudential Centre

August 5–6: London at The O2 Arena

August 9–10: Amsterdam at Ziggo Dome

Fans now wait for RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga to complete the last leg of their military service before the much-awaited reunion next month.

