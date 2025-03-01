Did BTS members Suga, Jungkook, Taehyung, & others attend j-hope's 'HOPE ON THE STAGE' Day 1 concert in Seoul? Viral claim explored

On Friday, February 28, BTS' j-hope's first show of his HOPE ON THE STAGE solo world tour was rolled out. During the same time, several videos and fan-taken pictures landed on the internet from the show's audience. One of the pictures showcased six people seated at the venue, and they were also seen wearing face masks and caps.

Though it was hard to recognize the identity of the six people, many speculated that it might've been the six other members of BTS, namely Jin, Jungkook, V, RM, SUGA, and Jimin. However, as the picture began circulating on the internet, fans soon realized that it might not be the BTS members. One of the factors that led to this conclusion was that the six people in the picture had long hair.

Given that some of the members, other than Jin and j-hope, are currently serving their mandatory military service, they are expected to have short hair, mostly a buzz cut. Therefore, the speculations were soon put to rest. Regardless, fans were left emotional since they wished to see the other members attend j-hope's first solo world tour concert.

More about BTS' j-hope's first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE

BTS' j-hope announced his first solo world tour soon after his discharge from the military in October 2024. The idol's tour started from February 28 and is expected to make stops across a total of 15 cities around the world. Here are the dates and venues of the solo world tour, as announced so far:

Seoul, South Korea : February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome

: February 28 – March 2, 2025, at KSPO Dome Brooklyn, New York, USA : March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center

: March 13 – 14, 2025, at Barclays Center Chicago, Illinois, USA : March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center

: March 17 — 18, 2025, at United Center Mexico City, Mexico : March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes

: March 22 — 23, 2025, at Palacio de los Deportes San Antonio, Texas, USA : March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center

: March 26 — 27, 2025, at Allstate Center Oakland, California, USA : March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena

: March 31 — April 1, 2025, at Oakland Arena Los Angeles, California, USA : April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium

: April 4 and 6, 2025, at BMO Stadium Manila, Philippines : April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena

: April 12 — 13, 2025, at Mall of Asia Arena Saitama, Japan : April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena

: April 19 – 20, 2025, at Saitama Super Arena Singapore : April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium

: April 26 — 27, 2025, at Singapore Indoor Stadium Jakarta, Indonesia : May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena

: May 3 – 4, 2025, at Indonesia Arena Bangkok, Thailand : May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena

: May 10 — 11, 2025, at Impact Arena Macau : May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena

: May 17 — 18, 2025, at Galaxy Arena Taipei, Taiwan : April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

: April 24 — 25, 2025, at NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena) Osaka, Japan: May 31 – June 1, 2025, at Kyocera Dome

The first show left many impressed with the performances and j-hope's stage presence. People are thrilled to see what more the idol has in store for the fans with his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE.

